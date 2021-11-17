International Chess Federation launches NFT market

There International Chess Federation has just become the first global sports association to launch its own marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFT).

What happened

The federation wrote in a recent announcement that it wants to “welcome a new demographics of cryptocurrencies” through the “gamification of iconic match moments, unique collectibles. [e] works of art related to chess “.

The new market is called ChessNFT and will be launched at the end of this month before 2021 World Chess Championship, which will be held atExpo 2020 Dubai from 24 November to 16 December.

The news comes following the recent Grand Master’s award ceremony Magnus Carlsen with an NFT as a trophy for winning the international chess tournament Meltwater Champions Chess Tour, in which various trophies and collectibles in the form of NFTs have also been minted; in addition, the organizer of the event has partnered with the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and allowed professional players to compete for a prize pool of 2.1825 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

To power its NFT marketplace, the International Chess Federation partnered with TON Labs, the developer of the FreeTON network, which has now been renamed Everscale; Everscale defines the type of token that will be used TrueNFT, different from standard NFTs as even the multimedia files actually present in them will be stored on the blockchain.

Photo by Carlos Esteves on Unsplash