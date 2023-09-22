International Congress of Psychiatry and Mental Health of the Coast in Paraná on September 28 and 29

This is a historic event bringing together the region Doctors in the provinces of Formosa, Corrientes, Misiones, Chaco, Santa Fe, Entre Ríos and including other provinces such as Neuquén, Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Mendoza and Tucumán, Experts from neighboring countries like Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Europe like Spain have also confirmed this.

With 68 confirmed activities between international and national seminars, international conferences and master classesRound tables, interprovincial tables, scientific presentations, resident tables, public policy symposia, posters, and open talks to the community.

with 120 confirmed speakers

More than 520 attendees have registered so far, including psychiatrists, clinical doctors, neurologists, neurosurgeons, surgeons, physiatrists.Family specialist doctors, cardiologists, psychologists, social workers, social communicators, psychiatry residents, psychology residents, educational psychologists, nurses, Teachers, mental health and other topics related to the general public.

International Congress of Psychiatry and Mental Health. Photo: website

With the participation of the Latin American College of Psychopharmacology, the World Network of Suicidology, the Foundation for the Fight Against Neurological Diseases of Childhood (FLENI), the scientific associations of psychiatry of all the provinces mentioned above, as well as the chapters of the Association of Psychiatrists. Argentina (APSA), Chapters of the Argentine Association of Psychiatrists (AAP), the Directors of Mental Health of each province of the Littoral and the National Mental Health Directorate, public and private universities of the region, the National University of Asuncion of Paraguay, the University of San Andrés of Bolivia, the University Complutense of Madrid ( Spain), Miguel Hernández University on the San Juan de Alicante campus (Spain).

Subject

Many topics will be discussed such as suicide, teen suicide, prevention, stress, genetics, epigenetics, schizophrenia, acute agitation, neurobiology of development and growth, normal and pathological functioning. Brain nuclei, addictions, experiences and interdisciplinary interventions in hospitals in different cities of the region, public policies on mental health in the provinces of the Littoral Region, neurotechnology, ethics and neurorights, personality disorders, perinatal mental health, causes of the disorder in children and adults Attention deficit with or without hyperactivity, physical and emotional pain, grief, meditation and relaxation, morbid obesity and mental health, social networks, artificial intelligence, psychiatry, anxiety disorders, legal and forensic psychiatry, organ intervention review, change national mental Procedures in hospitals since the enactment of Health Law 26657, neurocognitive disorders and dementia, new psychoactive drugs, bipolar disorder and dual pathology, depression, research on medicinal cannabis, etc.

More information can be found at www.enparana.com.ar/congresoamper/. Celebration It is organized by the Association of Psychiatric Doctors of Entre Ríos (AMPER), and co-organized by the Association of Psychiatrists of Chaco, the Association of Psychiatrists of Misiones (APSIMI), the Association of Psychiatry of Santa Fe (APSF), the Association of Psychiatrists is done. Association of Psychiatrists of Rosario (APR), Corrientes (APSICO) and Deputy Government of Entre Ríos Province. A declaration of interest was made by the Senate of the Province of Entre Ríos, with the support of the Argentine Psychiatrists’ Association (APSA), the Association of Psychiatrists of Córdoba Province (APSPC), the Latin American College of Neuropsychopharmacology (CLANP). Interest of the Chamber of Deputies of the Province of Entre Ríos, declared of municipal interest by the Municipality of the City of Paraná, declared of interest by the Provincial Tourism Unit (EMPATUR). In collaboration with the Romers Laboratory, the Baliarda Laboratory, the Gador Laboratory, the Raffo Laboratory, the Montpellier Laboratory, the Elia Laboratory, the Beta Laboratory, the Siegfried Laboratory, the Bago Laboratory, and the Casasco Laboratory.