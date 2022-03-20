International Day of Happiness, 15 tricks to be happy between a pandemic and a war

Talk about happiness On a day like today, the March 20, 2022, is more necessary than ever. A pandemic and a war accompany this international day proclaimed by the UN to commemorate the importance of happiness in development and welfare of human beings. An idea that inspires the work of many intellectuals, leaders and scholars of happiness such as the Israelite Tal Ben-Shahar or danish Meik Wikingto name a few.

Why and how to celebrate it on March 20?

What perhaps few know is that, the international day of happiness has its origin in Kingdom of Bhutan. More than forty years ago, the king of this small Asian country proposed it to the United Nations. When he was 16 years old, the young king of Bhutan wanted his government to contribute to the happiness of his people and decided to invent the concept of Gross National Happiness (FNB), an indicator that today is used throughout the world as a complement to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). How is the FNB of a company measured? evaluating aspects such as psychological well-being, use of time, community vitality, culture, health, education, environmental diversity, standard of living and government. And, although on a collective level today happiness falters more than three years ago, on an individual level, it is always important to align ourselves with it. And, as they say experts, it is essential to look for it in the right place. and there is three basic ideas that must be handled:

First, that happiness is not in successbut that success is a consequence of happiness.

Second, that We can not be happy all the timebecause life also entails moments of suffering.

And third, that happiness is an attitude and that it is much easier to find it in the little things. Hence, to celebrate this International Day of Happiness, we propose thirty ideas that will contribute to bring us small moments of happiness or well-being and healthy attitudes that align you with happiness.

15 ideas and tricks to be happier

True friends and quality human relationships are one of the main sources of happiness for human beings.

Choose a place in the middle nature -a forest, a meadow, a lake…- and visit it periodically. Walk, listen, look, feel… Don’t get distracted looking for a good photo to upload to your Instagram. It is about connecting with the natural environment by activating the five senses. Do you know that nature has the power to activate our sensory world in the right measure? Turn that place into your natural spa.

Surround yourself with order and cleanliness.

Its influence on our well-being is very great. Did you lie down in one clean sheets isn’t it sublime? or give you one rose scented shower? Don’t you feel great after organize your closet or your bag? Children are very sensitive to order and cleanliness, even the sick. This shows us that their presence generates well-being and calm.

Be grateful for what life gives you.

That means putting on special glasses to detect the number of things that make us happy: our family, a good meal, it’s sunny today, brand new shoes, being able to walk to work… It has even become fashionable to write a gratitude journal. It could be a good idea!

Nature, our natural environment par excellence, always generates well-being and happiness. Surrounding ourselves with her is a great success.

Do something meaningful together with other people can improve our mood. There are many initiatives to help care for other people living in lonelinessto care for and preserve the environmentto bring culture closer to everyone… Participating in this type of altruistic initiatives enhances our spirit and our happiness.

Enjoy your friends whenever you can.

Spending time with them is one of the main sources of happiness. he already said it Aristotle. Feeling appreciated, understood and accompanied is a gift. That yes, remember that the true friendship it’s the real one. as it says Tal Ben-Shahara hundred friends in social networks can never replace a friend in real life.

Physical exercise is a great activator of our welfare. From walking to practicing some sport and, in addition, abandoning a sedentary life. We spend more than 8 hours in front of the computers, practically without moving. Try to organize yourself so that it does not happen to you. Seek to have an active life, at least every hour: walk, do some push-ups… move! When you do, you activate your endorphins and they make you feel better.

Set small goals and achieve them.

Pampering yourself and taking care of your body and mind is key to feeling happy. If you are not kind to yourself, you are giving up one of the pillars of true happiness.

is the dynamics of the pursuit of something simple and achieve it. For example: make a new recipe and enjoy it later, go out to look for mushrooms and come back with a full basket, reach a goal in your favorite sport… Reaching small achievements activates our happiness.

Make your house a cozy place.

Feeling that our house is our refuge is something vital in our well-being. light candles (tip hygge), look for comfortable and warm fabrics, colors that inspire you… Your home should not be an image of trends, but a image of yourselfof your tastes, your priorities, and a place where you can enjoy the people you love the most: your family.

The smile has super powers and we are not always aware of it. According to the latest advances in neurobiology, smiling, activates happiness at the brain level. In some way, your body signals to your mind that you are happy. Your brain responds by activating that emotion. In addition, when you smile, you radiate that energy to the people around you since our brain tends to be infected by the brains of the people with whom we interact. Yes, smiling is a very powerful weapon

The small details, like the light of the candles, bring us a sweet well-being. Wing with them.

If there is something that positively influences our psychological well-being and happiness, it is the kindness towards ourselves. Towards our body and towards our mind. That kindness means give up the tendency to judge ourselves and, on the contrary, replace it with an understanding of what is happening to us and, if necessary, try to improve it. Taking care of your body is accepting it as it is and pampering it so that it is healthy. taking care of your mind is don’t demand so much, forgive you and believe in you. Try to remember this idea while you shower each day and make it a little habit.

Enjoy your work looking for moments to concentrate on it without distractions.

When we work like this, making it easy for us to dedicate one hundred percent to something, our level of job satisfaction increases and also our productivity. A good idea is to find time each day to enjoy this way of working, without taking calls, without meetings, just you and your work.

Cultivate a little piece of land in your garden, on your terrace or on your balcony.

Contact with the earth and with plants has proven to be a very powerful anxiolytic for our daily life. Watch your plants grow, take care of them and work with your own hands These are all activities that enhance our well-being and our concentration.

Absolute priority: sleep well.

Enjoying time for yourself, without distractions, is a great source of happiness because it favors concentration, productivity and well-being.

All the efforts you make in this regard will contribute to your happiness. The rest of our body and our mind it is even more important than food. Go to bed every day when you feel sleepy and if you have trouble sleeping, practice some of the tricks that we recommend: perform abdominal breaths, focus on a relaxing landscape…



Do you know that remembering happy moments activates our happiness?

Our brain is capable of reproducing same bodily and mental sensations that you experienced in that happy moment. Hence, it is very useful to surround yourself with objects that bring back happy memories such as photographs, travel memorabiliaetc… Give them a place in your house and return to them when you need to activate your well-being.

Take breaks from technology, shopping…

Everything we do from compulsively unbalances us emotionally and makes us feel anxious. Use your mobile and consume what you need but avoid doing it in a disorderly way. Instead, convert those special moments because they are not a routine 24 hours a day. Learn to detach yourself from them to deactivate anxiety.

