International draft idea: Does it affect or benefit the market?

The international draft proposal has emerged as one of the main issues on the negotiating table in the midst of agreeing on a new Collective Labor Agreement between the Players Association and MLB (representing team owners and the commissioner’s office).

The proposal on the implementation of the lottery for signing international prospects was suggested in the first instance by the MLB, in the face of what has seemed to be an attitude of rejection by the players, with the Dominican David Ortiz as the singing voice among the ex-players, or players current as Fernando Tatis Jr., coming to light the position of both against the arrival of the draw.

“… If we allow them to do the draft here in the Dominican Republic, even the children of the children of your children and of us will be affected by that,” Ortiz was heard saying in an audio broadcast Wednesday on social networks.

Tatis, for his part, declared to the national press that the arrival of an international draft “I would kill baseball in the Dominican Republic”.

Both positions can take the same reading, which could be the great fear that the arrival of an international player selection process could cause, compared to the current signing system, to see a rreduction in the number of players who today jump from amateur to professionalism of the industry.

What is clear is that the arrival of an international draft would be an attempt to give the current system more organization, a corrupt system, which in a certain way is encouraged by the teams, although the same ones who created this monster seek to create the super knight that causes his death.

Also, the main thing about this proposal would be the implementation of an age for the players who will be selected, thus ending with the well-known “moorings” to separate youngsters of 13 and 14 years old, ending this with signatures under the order of selections by each MLB franchise.

Many young people who have barely reached their teens see the game as a job, sometimes receiving training that is not suitable for their ages, being at a stage where playing baseball should be fun and not that you are prepared as a project with the only way of sign for professionalism.

Others who remain between the ages of 18-20 are judged as old, many times because a young person who reaches 16 can develop the same skills at a younger age, so he is seen as the perfect prototype.

In addition to the practice of the so-called “buscones” or the coaches of academies and programs that, under the current scheme, by signing a player, end up taking a gigantic slice of the signing bonus that each boy who takes the step to professionalism obtains .

A totally corrupted system where a coach sees his players as gold merchandise, subjecting them to training that is not suitable for their age in order to develop their skills as quickly as possible; a system to which, to tell the truth, the organizations are complicit. The face of the savior will always have better scenes in the movie than those who are part of the evil. Let the draft come!