International experts are consulted on the search and identification of those who disappeared in the fire › Cuba › Granma

A scientific meeting, held this Tuesday, made it possible to assess the criteria of experts from multiple disciplines related to the search and identification of the disappeared during the fire that occurred at the Matanzas Supertanker Base on August 5.

This information about the most sensitive part of the post-fire work was made known by Professor Jorge González Pérez, president of the Cuban Society of Legal Medicine, from Matanzas –through videoconference– at the meeting to check the actions of recovery, space directed by the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.

According to the website of the Presidency, such a meeting resulted, according to the doctor in Medical Sciences, in the afternoon of this Tuesday undertaking a “last review of the place; and the whole troop is there, to review again» in the field of events.

Jorge González expressed that the Cuban specialists have been communicating with prestigious personalities worldwide, as far as search and identification issues are concerned, and also with entities such as the International Red Cross; everything, for the sake of counting, for the conclusive report, with rigorous criteria, and with the consensus of the best experts.

At the end of the meeting, in which other issues also related to the incident were addressed, the Cuban Head of State pointed out the importance of rigorously reporting on this sensitive issue.