International Federation grants Puerto Rican Gabriel García sports citizenship of the United States

The application for a change of sports citizenship requested by the Carolina volleyball player Gabriel García was approved this Thursday by the Executive Committee of the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

The Executive Committee made the decision after hearing on Wednesday the arguments for and against the change in request submitted by the player from his federation of origin, the Puerto Rican Volleyball Federation (FPV), to the United States (USA Volleyball). .

García officially goes to USA Volleyball, although he cannot see action with the national team for the next two years. This is dictated by the FIVB regulations because, in Garcia’s case, the player belonged to and represented Puerto Rico.

Garcia and USA Volleyball presented arguments on Wednesday in favor of changing sports citizenship. The FPV argued in opposition.

The volleyball player wrote a letter stating his reasons for having requested the change of sports citizenship, including “deterioration of the structure” of the resources of the Puerto Rican Volleyball Federation to serve the men’s national team.

USA Volleyball wins in Garcia a 23-year-old player, opposite, 6’7 tall and of international caliber for his team that is ranked seventh in the world. Garcia is active at club level with Italy with the defending Super League champion team. He could play in 2024.

Puerto Rico loses a key player of its National Team. A product of schools and clubs in Puerto Rico, García participated in the minor selections of Puerto Rico and since 2019 he has worn the adult jersey to become the spearhead of the so-called ‘New Generation’ that aspires to return to the world’s forefront as The generation of 2,000 led by Héctor ‘Picky’ Soto did it.

FPV and USA Volleyball have a history of citizenship changes dating back to the 1980s. Prior to García, there was a case in 2021. Players such as Ricky Amon, Javier Gaspar, José ‘Keno’ Gándara, Greichaly Cepero, Maurice Torres, Paulina Prieto and Brittany Abercrombie have changed their citizenship from Puerto Rico to the United States, or vice versa.

Garcia cannot play with Puerto Rico again because FIVB rules limit federation changes to one occasion. He yes he could play in the Men’s Superior Volleyball.