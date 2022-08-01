International Film Festival honors dubbing actors

The Almagro International Film Festival (AIFF), which this year reaches its fifth edition, has been inaugurated this Friday night with a recognition to the guild of dubbing actors in Spain.

This recognition took place at the opening ceremony gala in the Plaza Mayor of Almagro (Ciudad Real) and was presented by the journalist and actress Elena Olmos, according to sources from the organization of the event in a statement.

After the gala, the presentation of the first of the short films that can be seen at the festival under the title ‘Para Sonia’, by the director, actor and screenwriter Sergio Milan, which is a tribute to cinema and the art of dubbing, took place.

The short film tells how the partner of a blind actress takes her on a film-loving tour at her home, with a live orchestra that performs the great soundtracks of cinema, accompanied by the iconic voices of Spanish dubbing actors such as José Fernández Mediavilla, Michelle Jenner or Jose Luis Gil.

The gala brought together dubbing actors such as Eduardo Gutiérrez, who gives voice to Stewie Griffin in Family Guy or the beloved house elf Dobby in Harry Potter; Gabriel Jimenez, voice of Hugh Jackman; Mar Bordallo, voice of Barbie or actress Jessica Alba; Ana Jiménez, the Spanish voice of Erica Durance; Coral Balas, institutional voice of Orange; Pablo Tribaldos, voice of Jonah Hill or Steve from American Dad; and Luis Posada, who gives voice to actors such as Jonnhy Depp, or Leonardo DiCaprio and who, in addition, is an international jury of the festival.

The Almagro Film Festival also wanted to recognize the work carried out by the Madrid Dubbing Actors Union which, after fifteen years, continues to safeguard and ensure that dubbing actors can defend themselves and have a legal framework against any type of labor injustice.

The dubbing actor Pablo Tribaldos, on behalf of those recognized, has pointed out that “dubbing cannot exist without cinema, and cinema would hardly exist without dubbing”, while Mar Bordallos, has assured that this recognition sheds light on “a work in the shadows and that, thanks to this type of event, allows people to realize that we exist”.

In the second part of the act, the national and international jury of the fifth edition of the festival was presented.

The director of the festival, Marko Montana, during his speech at the gala, stressed that each edition is carried out thanks to the “passion, altruism, but above all the effort of the entire human team of the festival”.

This year, he commented that “the festival brings to Almagro an edition endowed with greater intensity and local connection than in previous editions, in which Almagro is filled with life, creativity and cinema, ingredients that constitute the essence and purpose of the festival “.

Tickets to attend all the events of the fifth edition of the AIFF can be purchased through the official website of the festival and at the physical box offices located in the Municipal Theater of Almagro and in the Plaza Mayor.