International Left-handed Day: Why is it celebrated?

Mexico City / 08.13.2022





Did you know? This Saturday, August 13, Lefty Day is celebrated around the world. Since 1976 it was declared that the population that has the left arm as a skillful arm would have its own day in the calendar, thanks to the organization Left Handers International.

This day seeks to highlight the difficulties left-handed people face in a world designed for right-handers. Dean RR. Campbell, founder of the institution, chose the number 13 of the calendar due to the belief that it is bad luck and thus goes against prejudice.

Why is Left-Handers Day celebrated?

According to the left-handed community website, this day serves to “raise awareness about the difficulties left-handers have, derived from living in a world designed for right-handers”.

According to various studies carried out worldwide, it has been determined that only 13% of the population is left-handed.This is why most tools, instruments or objects of everyday life are designed for right-handed people.

Celebrities who are left-handed

The list of famous lefties is very extensive and great talents worldwide, they are some: Diego Armando Maradona, Scarlett Johansson, Kurt Cobain, LionelMessi, Albert Einstein, Paul McCartney, among many others.

Why is a person born left-handed?

According to a study cited by National Geographic: “A fundamental principle of brain organization is lateralization, that is, the structural or functional difference between the left and right hemispheres of the brain.

Lateralization is a conserved feature throughout the vertebrate lineage. This provides an evolutionary advantage. It is for this reason that some are left-handed or right-handed.”

