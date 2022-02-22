International Messi: “PSG is a club that is growing”

Leo Messi has granted an interview to the official PSG channel which will be released in its entirety in the coming days in the Parisian team’s magazine, which can be found in the main newsstands in Paris, and on the club’s website for those who are subscribed to the premium version. The Argentine star recognized that PSG is a club that has been growing for ten years, in addition to feeling good on the pitch with several of the best players in the world.

“PSG is a club that has been growing a lot and has a lot of ambition to continue growing. It has a lot of room for growth and also has a lot of power to be able to do it. Today it is among the great clubs in the world and little by little it is developing more and more and getting bigger. Today he has nothing to envy the big clubs in terms of the media”, stressed the man from Rosario when asked about the PSG project.

Regarding winning the Champions, he added: “Well, winning the Champions League is complicated because it is a competition in which the best are in and because any detail can leave you out of the competition when competing with such great clubs. We are very keen and excited to win it, but we have to go calmly. Like I say, it’s hard to get the Champions, the best does not always win and you have to be aware of all the details, because in the end the strong team is the one that achieves the objectives and we are on the way, we have to be even stronger”.

also had words for Di María and Neymar, with whom he coincided before arriving at PSG in the Argentine national team and in Barcelona, ​​respectively: “Well, Di María and Ney I know them both from the national team and in Barcelona. With Kylian it was the one I didn’t know on or off the field, but little by little we get to know each other much more and get to know each other on the field to relate better, to see how comfortable we feel with each other. Today I have to do it at PSG by playing with the best as I did at Barcelona”.

From the Parc des Princes, he stressed that it is a very special stadium: “The Parc des Princes is a special stadium, the way to live the matches with the fans singing during the 90 minutes. I had already seen it when I came as a visitor, that I had to come many times with Barcelona and, well, now having it every week the truth is that it is very nice and it feels, because they don’t stop singing for a minute. It is a closed stadium, where everything reverberates, it was very nice when I scored the first goal”.