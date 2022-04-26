International press highlights Checo Pérez’s solid career in the Emilia Romagna GP

The Mexican Red Bull driver, who finished second at Imola, received passing marks for his performance

The international press highlighted the performance that Czech Perezpilot of Red Bullin it Emilia Romagna Grand Prixrace in which the Mexican was in the second place behind Max Verstappen, his teammate, with which the man from Guadalajara closed a solid weekend, after he had complications in qualifying on Friday.

“Red Bull they couldn’t have asked for more of their first 1-2 since Malaysia in 2016 and, let’s be honest, in the order they would have wanted it. The classification did not go the way of Perezbut moved back up to third in the sprint and also nailed the start in the Big prize to get ahead of Charles Leclerc. There was a mistake in the Mexican’s run that gave Leclerc a chance to get close to him, but otherwise this was another rock-solid performance.” Planet F1 on Czech Perezwhom they rated with a 9.

motor boxfrom Italy, gave him a 8.5 to the Mexican, of which they highlighted the way of defending the second position against Charles Leclerc and incidentally serving as a guard for his teammate Max Verstappen.

“A great prize as the perfect second guide for Czech, good for protecting Verstappen’s back to the point of tricking Leclerc. On a Sunday potentially full of pitfalls due to the weather, he fulfills his role in the best possible way and takes home a precious second place also from the constructors’ point of view, where Red Bull It is one step away from Ferrari. Sure”.

Checo Pérez finished second in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Getty Images

Crash rated with a 8 a Czech Perez, of which they criticize his participation in the classification on Friday, since he finished in seventh. However, he managed to recover in the sprint and subsequently overtook Charles Leclerc to take second place from the start of the race.

“Sergio Perez he didn’t max out the RB18 in qualifying as it dropped to seventh, but made the most of Saturday’s sprint to secure third on the grid. A good start took him ahead of Leclerc, where he remained for the rest of the race despite intense pressure from the Monegasque.”

The Racewhich rated 7.5 to the Mexican, cataloged as “disappointing” the classification that Czech Perezbut on the other hand, he highlighted how to recover in the sprint and later in the race.

“Capitalized on better grip on the side to get ahead of Leclerc at second place in the beginning. And save for the brief moment when Leclerc was ahead of him during stops at boxes to change to slicks after stopping one lap. Perez He kept that position at all times.