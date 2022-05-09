International press questions what ‘Checo’ Pérez could have done in the Miami GP without engine problems

International media highlighted the engine problem that the man from Guadalajara had, which prevented him from competing with Carlos Sainz for the last place on the podium

The performance of Sergio Perez in it Miami Grand Prix left good comments for the Mexican in the international press. However, in more than one article they questioned what the man from Guadalajara could have done if the engine failed, because on lap 20 he reported a loss of power and could not fight for the podium against Carlos Sainz and ended up in fourth position.

“A ‘what if’ race for Perez after a loss of power on lap 20 left him out of contention for the podium. He was the only one who changed the media under the safety carbut couldn’t max them out because he was dealing with the aforementioned power issue which, according to Christian Horner, cost him 30 hp,” were the lines that Crash dedicated to ‘Czech’ Perezwhom he rated with 8.

Planet F1 was more severe in qualifying for the Mexican, with a 6.5, but also made reference to the engine failure that left him with no aspirations for the podium, they even compared the annoyance of ‘Czech’ Perez as if the pilot had eaten chili peppers.

“It was almost as if ‘Czech’ had just eaten some of the hottest chili peppers in his country because of the way his temperature rose when he found he was losing power on lap 20, but was soon back to relatively normal speed even though the sensor problem continued and he let down in horsepower. He had a lunge at Sainz to try to get a podium, but he couldn’t do it. If not for the technical failure, Christian Horner thought that Pérez could have been runner-up again; Unfortunately, none of us will ever know.”

Although they alluded to engine failure, The Race considers that ‘Czech’ Perez he did a good job throughout the weekend, but was rated 6.5 because he failed to pass Carlos Sainz at any point in the race.

“He spent the entire race chasing Sainz, not helping him lose ground during the first stint when a problem with a sensor cost him energy and caused him to lose contact with the Ferrari. The safety car period allowed him another chance, but despite making an attempt to take position at Turn 1, Sainz had him covered. He did the job he is there for with another good weekend job, although he finished behind Sainz”.

motor box rated 6 to ‘Czech’ Perezbecause they assure that he did not come out on his best day and was a victim of desperation by not being able to get past fourth place in the battle he had against Carlos Sainz to get on the podium.

“It wasn’t a great day for ‘Checo’, the only sign of it was the desperate attempt to pass Sainz in the final. Previously, he started from fourth position and maintained it until the pit stop on lap 28 without ever detracting from the Ferrari in front, on the contrary… (also with a technical problem on lap 20 that caused him to lose a few seconds). With a significant advantage in rubber, and also in speed on the straight, he couldn’t do it”.