International press tears apart Gianluigi Donnarumma

Donnarumma arrived at PSG this season. (ALAIN JOCARD/AFP)

The international press has shown no mercy for Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian goalkeeper lives a month to forget, because he suffered elimination from the European Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid, with his own mistake included, in addition to the fact that he has just lost the chance to play his first World Cup.

The goalkeeper and his nation, Italy, were eliminated from World Cup qualifying. Given the surprising result, the international press has not forgiven the goalkeeper, who has been ‘torn to pieces’ over and over again because according to the media he is one of the main people responsible for the situation Italy experienced.

“Ginaluigi Donnarumma once again suffered a major setback in his career. The goalkeeper failed to take out Trajkovski’s shot and sealed Italy’s elimination in the playoffs to go to Qatar 2022. The winner of the European Championship has experienced a significant relegation in the last 15 days. With PSG he had a costly mistake in the Champions League, which allowed Real Madrid to come back in the round of 16, ”the newspaper described. Brand from Spain.

For its part, Sports world, newspaper also from Spain, declared that the Italian now has to prove his international stature.

“With Italy, the ordeal was completed for Donnarumma. Two weeks of difference between the night of the Bernabéu and the tragic elimination with Italy. The one who was named ‘MVP’ of the last European Championship will have to recover from these harsh setbacks and must demonstrate the level, which in his day made him touch the sky, and respond as great champions do, ”reads the analysis.

In Italy, The Gazzetta dello Sport, is another of the media that seriously question the goalkeeper named best player of the last European Championship.

“Two weeks of nightmare and a crisis never seen before. At the Bernabéu Gigio Donnarumma slipped on one more dribble. In Madrid they blamed him for the fall of PSG, this time the team is disappointed because the ‘invincible European’ has not appeared”, he stressed.

CalcioMercato.com He stated in his analysis that in Gigio’s career they had never noticed the insecurity he is currently showing.

“Thus arose the uncertainties and weaknesses of a 23-year-old boy unaccustomed to managing so many difficulties among all and, with them, the hostility of that Rossoneri fan who did not forgive him for the way he left Milan (his previous club) and that in “his” San Siro, on the occasion of the Nations League match with Spain last October, he blew loud for the first time making him cry, “he recalled.

[ Luis Fernando Suárez: ‘No sé cómo diablos hablan de ellos (Bryan Ruiz, Celso Borges y Keylor Navas) y los quieren sacar de la Selección’ ]

the italian newspaper Il Giornale He also dared to explain how they consider that the current moment may affect Donnarumma in his fight with Keylor Navas for the title of PSG.

“Now the European Championship won in the blue jersey seems like a distant memory. The replacement with Keylor Navas, constant in a very conflictive season, evidently made the Milan exporter lose confidence, who ended up in the spotlight of critics for numerous mistakes, including the mess over Benzema that opened Real Madrid’s comeback against PSG”, they concluded.

The international press destroys Donnarumma, while Keylor Navas put in a good performance against Canada and continues to show that he has transcendental value for Costa Rica.