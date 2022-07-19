International Seal of Quality for Medicine at UCLM

Official Medicine studies at the University of Castilla-La Mancha have been recognized with the International Seal of Quality in accordance with quality standards of the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) issued by the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation (ANECA). The regional University, and specifically its Albacete and Ciudad Real Medicine faculties, becomes one of the first academic institutions in the country, together with the Complutense University of Madrid and the University of Navarra, to achieve this distinction.

The Medicine degrees of the faculties of Albacete and Ciudad Real of the University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM) have obtained the International Seal of Quality in accordance with the quality standards of the World Federation of Medical Education (WFME). In addition, this degree has obtained the highest rating in the final evaluation report of the Seal issued by the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation (ANECA).

The Faculties of Medicine of the UCLM thus become one of the first centers accredited in Spain by the WFME within the ANECA pilot project to launch the international seal, and with the support of the National Conference of Deans of Faculties of Medicine. In this first phase, the Complutense University of Madrid and the University of Castilla La Mancha have also obtained this distinction.

This international recognition certifies the trajectory of excellence of the Degree in Medicine at the Regional University and, in addition to evaluating the quality and excellence in the methodologies and training in the field of medical sciences of the graduates, will favor mobility, since from From 2024, medical personnel who apply to obtain the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMEG) certification in order to work in the United States must have graduated from a center accredited by the World Federation for Medical Education. In this sense, in the European supplement to the title of the graduates in Medicine by the UCLM this milestone will be recorded from June 12, 2019.

This endorsement of the seal will also be essential for those medical students who wish to carry out a specialty or stay in Canada, Australia or New Zealand from 2024.

On April 27, two evaluators from the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation and three members of the World Federation for Medical Education visited the Faculty of Medicine on the Albacete and Ciudad Real campuses to learn first-hand about the facilities and the training work carried out by both.

On said day, the vice-chancellors of Studies, Quality and Accreditation and of Health Sciences, José Manuel Chicharro and Alino Martínez, respectively, together with the dean teams of the two faculties, accompanied the aforementioned evaluators on the visit, analysis and evaluation of the material resources and services of both centers and of the associated university hospitals. Two days before, the evaluators met with the management teams, self-assessment teams, professors, students, graduates, and employers.