International Symposium on Fetal Medicine, which will take place from October 20 to 23, 2022 at the Hotel Barceló in Malaga

The HNC team will attend the VI International Symposium on Fetal Medicine in Malaga, led by the Gutenberg Center, in collaboration with The Fetal Medicine Foundation, SEGO, ACSA Accreditation and FENIN, from October 20 to 23 at the Hotel Barceló in Malaga.

Health Net Connections will participate in this event, sharing its experiences as a provider of specialized health technology.

Health Net Connection will take advantage of the space of the health congress to present for the first time in Spain the results of the PREVAL Study, which includes a prospective evaluation of more than 10,000 pregnant women in which hospitals from all over Spain have participated and in which the iMaterna Foundation has collaborated closely. Its professionals hope to answer questions about the best screening for preeclampsia and its cut-off point, or the technical strategies to ensure adequate screening.

Data control systems and diagnostic images with software complex

The company will also briefly explain its data control systems and diagnostic images with software complex,such as the Viewpoint 6 or the Tricefy technology. These systems are capable of producing fast and accurate diagnostic reports using standardized terminology to start treatments in a timely manner.

In this sixth edition of the symposium, the company will celebrate 35 years of activityso it will address the most relevant issues of Obstetric Ultrasound, Prenatal Diagnosis and Fetal Medicine, from an eminently practical point of view.

With your participation, Health Net Connection hopes that other professionals in the health sector will acquire tools to improve their procedures and expand their services.



