International Widows’ Day: Movies you can stream online on the subject

East June 23 commemorates the international widows day. The date was established by the UN in 2010 to raise awareness about the difficulties experienced by women who lose their husband.

To celebrate the special date, in TimeX We show you a selection of films where one or several widowed women are the protagonists in different genres.

Movies about widowed women that you can stream

“Widows” (2018)

Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez and Elizabeth Debicki play three widowed women who don’t know each other and have nothing in common. Nevertheless, mourning leads them to unite in the difficult task of planning and carrying out a robbery to try to solve the economic problems left by their late husbands. Available on Netflix.

“Reinventing Love” (2014)

The film, whose original title is “The Face of Love”, shows actress Annette Bening in the role of a woman who still cannot get over the death of her husband. In the midst of her deep pain, the protagonist meets a man played by Ed Harris, who is incredibly similar to her husband. Available in google play.

“Pagglait” (2021)

Indian film full of drama and humor that shows the traditional society of South Asia. She is about a young woman who lost her husband after the wedding, although she mourns in a way that draws the attention of her family, where she looks for a way to continue with her life. Available on Netflix.

Related news

Watch Carlos Díaz in “#Relaja2”, TiempoX’s online show. Here you can see the full chapter

It may interest you: This was the elegant marriage of Marcelo Marocchino and Magui Benet in Italy