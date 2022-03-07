International Women’s Day ► Marvel: who was the first heroine to appear in the UCM and how did it evolve? | Black Widow, Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson, Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel, Brie Larson | Cinema and series

The projects of Marvel for their Cinematic Universe in this 2022 they have their fans excited. One of the upcoming releases is Doc Strange 2, a film in which Scarlet Witch would be, in addition to a powerful villain, one of the protagonists. In this way, along with other titles such as Ms. Marvel, She Hulk, and more, we see how female roles are becoming more relevant.

Scarlet Witch is one of the most beloved and powerful superheroines in the UCM. Photo: LR/Marvel composition

YOU CAN SEE: Finn Wolfhard would arrive at the UCM: Nightcrawler, son of Wanda and other possible roles

Clearly, in the early years of this conglomerate of live-action adaptations, the studio in charge focused mainly on male roles, this did not completely exclude the representation of ‘female power’ with important figures.

For this reason, we must not forget that there was a superheroine who was practically from the beginning of the UCM and who won the hearts of fans ever since. It’s about Black Widow as confirmed by the specialized portal Screen Rant.

YOU CAN SEE: Doctor Strange 2: Loki paved the way for the multiverse in the MCU

With the premiere of Iron Man 2 in 2010, Natasha Romanoff made it to the big screen at the hands of Scarlett Johansson, an actress who was immediately placed on the fringes of ‘sexy spy’ for her characterization. This look was carried over directly from the comics, in which Black Widow was portrayed in very skintight outfits.

However, and despite having the power to do so, Marvel brought Romanoff to live action under the ‘male gaze’, which was evidenced in sequences such as the one in which the heroine changes her outfit inside a car, and Happy looks at her in the rearview mirror without paying attention to the road.

YOU CAN SEE: Robert Downey Jr.: the Iron Man actor who overcame drug and alcohol addiction

Iron Man 2 producer Victoria Alonso, now Executive Vice President of Production at Marvel Studios, disagreed with this sexualization of Black Widow, but could do nothing to change it at the time. Fortunately, things have changed.

Now, female roles have evolved in the UCM, leaving stereotypes aside and reinforcing the image of women as powerful figures. That’s how we managed to have a totally different version of Black Widow in her own movie, where even her costumes, Yelena Belova and others got a complete redesign.