International Women’s Day; celebrities join the commemoration

Within the framework of International Women’s Day and with marches that took place in different countries for women’s rights, personalities from the entertainment world were in charge of demonstrating on the subject, virtually through their social networks.

Belinda and Gabriela Gonzalez

“There, where someone fights to raise their voice, where someone respects their identity, where we find freedom and equality… there, I belong. International Women’s Day”.

Ellen Degeneres

“It’s International Women’s Day. There are so many women we should celebrate, maybe too many to count, but let’s try. Thanks”.

Elton John

“I’m celebrating International Women’s Day on my Rocket Hour radio show, where I’ll be speaking with Anais Mitchell and playing a track list of songs by women like Arlo Parks, Chaka Khan and Little Simz.”

Danna Paola

“Sister, you are not alone, neither today nor ever, we continue another year of struggle. Happy will be the day that none are missing. They told me to shut up and I haven’t shut up.”

Thalia

“Today, International Women’s Day, I applaud each of the strong and brave women who defend their voice, who with determination and discipline work every day for their dreams, who fight for their rights and who never give up. Girl Power”.

Manuel Medrano

“Today being one of the most important days in history, I want to pay a small tribute to women with my music. A message of love and support, through my voice, for her great struggle, for her strength and for being the best there is in the universe. Thank you for teaching us, for giving us life, for being such a great inspiration and keeping the world going. You move this planet and I’m sure much of the universe! I love you with all the strength of my heart. Women’s Day”.

Viola Davis

“Happy International Women’s Day.”

Salma Hayek

“Celebrating equality on International Women’s Day. Today at #IWD2022, Gucci debuts a special Generation Equality capsule collection under the banner Chime For Change, Gucci’s global campaign to convene, unite and empower voices speaking for gender equality. Follow the link to explore the special collection, focused on the theme of Generation-Equality to help call for accelerated progress toward a gender-equal future.”

