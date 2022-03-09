From the United States to China, 328 women made it to the Forbes Billionaires list in 2021. However, none are in the Top 10. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, We share the list of the women with the greatest fortune in the worldaccording to the real-time ranking of Forbes on March 4.

International Women’s Day: The richest women in the world

Françoise Bettencourt-Meyers

With his net worth estimated at $75 billion, Francoise Bettencourt is the richest woman in the world. The heir to the L’Oréal empire, she ranks 13th among the richest people in the world.

Alice Walton

The second place among the richest women in the world goes to Alice Walton, the only daughter of Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart. His net worth is $65.5 billion. Currently, he is ranked 18th in the Forbes ranking.

julia koch

Julia entered the list of billionaires after she and her three children inherited a 42% stake in Koch Industries. following the death of her husband David in August 2019. With a net worth of $53.1 billion, she is the third richest woman in the world and is ranked 23rd on the Forbes list.

MacKenzie Scott

The award-winning author acquired her fortune after divorcing Jeff Bezos in 2019. According to the divorce agreement, MacKenzie obtained 4% of the total shares of Amazon. Scott currently has a net worth of $43.6 billion, ranking 29th on Forbes’ list of billionaires.

Jacqueline Mars

With a net worth of $33.5 billion, Jacqueline Mars is the fifth richest woman in the world. She owns about a third of Mars, the world’s largest candy manufacturer, founded by his grandfather. He is ranked 38th in the Forbes ranking.