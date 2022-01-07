Internet Bonus 2022, who is entitled to the voucher up to 2,500 euros

The resources that the Ministry of Economic Development makes available for the provision of a voucher digitization , the amount of which can reach up to 2,500, amount to 609 million euros. Businesses will have 24 months to apply and the voucher will be recognized until all available resources are exhausted.

Internet bonus, phase 2 of the so-called arrives Voucher Plan started last year with the provision of the PC and Internet bonus in favor of families and which now sees the protagonists businesses .

2022 internet bonus, what it is and who it is

The implementing decree of the “Business voucher plan” signed by Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti is an intervention foreseen in the context of the Italian strategy for ultra-wide band which, after the incentives in favor of families and schools, in this new phase aims to reach businesses. An audience that, depending on the type and amount of the voucher that will be requested, may vary from a minimum of 850,000 to a maximum of 1,400,000 beneficiary companies.

For vouchers at businesses in fact, a total of 609 million euros were allocated: in addition to the approximately 516 million euros already foreseen for this second phase, approximately 93 million unused were added for the voucher plan dedicated to families with Isee less than 20 thousand euros that had been launched in November 2020 and ended, under the management of Infratel, last November 2021.

Internet bonus 2022, vouchers up to € 2,500 for businesses

Businesses will be able to apply one voucher which can be of different amount, from a minimum of 300 euros to a maximum of 2,000 euros.

The duration of the contract can be different, from a minimum of 18 months to a maximum of 36 months, to guarantee an increase in connection speed, from 30 Mbit / s to over 1Gbit / s.

Also, in the case of switching to 1 Gbit / s connections, the value of the voucher can be increased of a further contribution of a maximum value of 500 euros, to cover part of the costs incurred by the beneficiary companies and justified by the operators, up to a maximum of 2,500 euros.

Internet Bonus 2022, initiatives for businesses

In addition to the provision of vouchers, communication initiatives will be carried out capable of accompanying companies in their knowledge of the measure and of the technological tools made available to promote the spread of high-speed connections and digitization of the production system throughout the national territory.

The Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, declared: “We deploy important resources to support the business digitization in order to reduce the digital divide of the production system throughout the national territory. We need to speed up investments in the country’s ultra-broadband and seize the opportunity of resources allocated in the NRP. The Voucher Plan for businesses is a measure that we will support by accompanying the activation also with communication initiatives aimed at making all possible beneficiaries aware of the new measure“.