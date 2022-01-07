Business
Internet Bonus 2022, who is entitled to the voucher up to 2,500 euros
Internet bonus, phase 2 of the so-called arrives Voucher Plan started last year with the provision of the PC and Internet bonus in favor of families and which now sees the protagonists businesses.
The resources that the Ministry of Economic Development makes available for the provision of a voucher digitization, the amount of which can reach up to 2,500, amount to 609 million euros. Businesses will have 24 months to apply and the voucher will be recognized until all available resources are exhausted.