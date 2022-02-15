internet connection in snail version

A real step back in time. Dozens of families in the center of Milan are finding themselves these days without a fast internet connection after Fastweb decided to turn off the device that provides fiber optic coverage to several condominiums under the Madonnina and San Donato.

The inconvenience would have started in mid-January, when – as told by the specialized sector portal, “Dday” – the company would have started to detach “one of the first real fibers laid in the city which, although based on not very modern technologies, nevertheless allowed in recent years, thousands of families in Milan and San Donato have been able to surf at 100 Mbps “.

The only possible solution, for now, has been represented by a “downgrade” to the ADSL, with a speed that from the beginning of March could go to 8Mbps, “a prehistoric speed”. And to complicate everything there is a further detail, in a sort of short circuit of connections: the street offices where the Fastweb network was already present – which is now being shut down – have been discarded by the other companies that have laid the fiber. and, underlines “Dday”, now “it seems that nobody wants to take on this problem and discomfort that will soon affect all those who have used the fiber that Fastweb will turn off for years”.

“Fastweb – the telecommunications giant said in the last few hours – is managing the technological migration of some customers registered at a control unit intended for other use by the owner. Most of the customers have already been or are about to be activated on a fiber network. GPON with significantly higher performance than the previous network, while for about 60 customers the GPON fiber network is not immediately available. We are looking – they assured by the company – alternative solutions and in the meantime we are making the ADSL + network available to customers. “