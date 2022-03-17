Internet integrated in the eyes: this is the ‘glasses’ with which Zuckerberg registers the look | fashion

Ankit Brahmbhatt, product manager for Meta (the social network formerly known as Facebook), repeats the word “presence” several times via Zoom. “The metaverse will make it possible for people who are physically in remote places to be present,” he says, or “the metaverse will change our idea of ​​being present; to interact, it will not be necessary to take out the mobile”.

Hence, Mark Zuckerberg’s company has spent a couple of years devising its own hardware, that is, intelligent physical objects capable of changing the way we relate to the environment. And hence, also, that its first massive commercial launch has been glasses, but not virtual reality.

Meta teamed up with Ray Ban to launch, last September, smart glasses, that is, glasses that do almost everything a smartphone does, without the need to take your mobile out of your pocket and that arrive today on the Spanish market after testing their reception in Italy and the United States. “This is the first step,” says Brahmbhatt, referring to the very near-future mass marketing of virtual reality goggles. But to get used to perceiving other realities through lenses, we must first get used to changing the perception of this same reality, and that seems to be what the technological giant intends.

There are other smart glasses on the market, but unlike them, what makes Ray Ban Stories (that’s their name) radically different is their design. A few years ago the debate on wearables began, the technological accessories that would supposedly change the way we dress and interact with everyday objects. But that bubble ended up vanishing and one of the reasons was precisely fashion. Google glasses had a lot of potential and, in fact, they were presented during the New York fashion week, thus trying to bring together the public of gadgets with that of luxury. However, their aesthetics, closer to the imaginary of science fiction than to any street in a big city, made the company decide to withdraw them from the market in 2015. For innovation in everyday life, you not only have to be prepared psychologically or socially, also aesthetically.

But, what is more everyday than a Wayfarer? It is one of the best-selling eyewear models in the world and has not gone out of style in its 70-year history. “The idea was to integrate a phone into a standard pair of glasses,” says Fabio Borsoi, Ray Ban product developer, via Zoom. And the result, at first glance, is that, the one of a lifetime. But only at a glance.

The Ray Ban Stories weigh five grams more than conventional glasses and their price is around 300 euros. The ‘small’ difference lies in its temples, with invisible buttons to answer the phone or raise and lower the audio volume (they have a noise cancellation system and no headphones are needed), and in the two 5-megapixel micro cameras that there on top of his glasses, and that replace the classic metal parts. They take photos and record 60-second videos “from a unique perspective, as if you could record live what your eyes see without intermediary screens,” explains Borsoi.

Every time the user records or portrays a scene, a small LED light turns on in the cameras and a shutter sounds. Thus, the company ‘eliminates’ the issue that immediately arises when testing them: the privacy of third parties. “It is the way to ensure that we protect the privacy of others. Also that of the user, who can turn off the glasses in environments in which he is not comfortable, ”says Brahmbhatt. From Facebook, they have launched a manual of good use in which they are urged to “warn others when they are being recorded” or “respect the rules of the environment”, an insufficient measure that has already sparked debate in countries like Italy, where The company is asked to further develop its privacy and third-party protection policy.

The videos and photos collected by Ray Ban Stories are stored in View, a Meta app that works as a cloud storage program. From there said content can be uploaded to Facebook itself or to other social networks. “Your images, your choice,” they state from the company in the online user manual, arguing that they will not use this content for advertising purposes but are not responsible for the operation of other platforms. Of course, you must have a Facebook account to use this app and, therefore, the glasses. The content we register with them may not be used for commercial purposes by the platform, but they will be aware of who is using them and how.

“Rayban has always been there as an integral part of culture, art or music,” Borsoi explained via zoom. He will now be a pioneer in the much-heralded technological and social revolution that the metaverse will bring. A brand that, in the words of its product developer, “is the first choice of the generation millennial when it comes to glasses” is also the first mass brand to collaborate with Meta to change our perception of the environment. And that may be the key. Because portraying or looking through a screen is not the same as using glasses, nor is an object foreign to the body, such as a telephone, the same as one integrated into the face. Recording your own vision and storing it in the cloud is not stopping to record and focus on a scene through a screen. “When some (but not all) of the people we interact with wear their Ray Ban Stories, we may not be able to fully cooperate with each other. If we don’t own Facebook glasses, or don’t use Facebook, we may not be able to engage in social activities in the same way as those with Ray Ban Stories,” they write in a review from the MIT Technology Review.

The functionalities of the product may not be innovative or revolutionary, but the question here is not what, but how: the sensation, once put on, is that of having a mobile phone in sight, or even in the brain, with which to alter and store the flow of experience. And only wearing that model of glasses that everyone wears, that is, going completely unnoticed. The change in the way of interacting on the physical plane is not only enormous, it also opens the door to other changes in the short term that, ultimately, will fulfill that prophecy that Zuckerberg predicted for the metaverse last November: a new meeting space in which the digital reality will merge with the analog one. And that he was in charge of storing. Smart glasses may seem like a minority instrument or a crazy idea, but at the beginning of this century, when phones began to have a camera, there were many who asked for their removal in order to respect the privacy of third parties. Twenty years later, few have cameras at home. They use the phone.