Internet users under the spell (PHOTO)

The gorgeous Hadid sisters pose for top brands around the world. Last February, the models then worked with Donatella Versace… and the rendering is super hot!

They are among the highest paid models in the world. In a few years, Gigi and Bella Hadid have conquered the world with their talent and their beauty. Last February, they posed naked for the famous brand Versace.

Gigi and Bella Hadid pose nude for Versace

The director of the Italian house, Donatella Versace, unveiled a preview of the new collection of bags on Instagram earlier this year. The 67-year-old stylist called on the Hadid sisters to enhance her creations. Bella and Gigi thus pose in Eve’s outfit and reinterpret a scene from Genesis with a red apple in their hands as well as a snake climbing on the leg of The Weeknd’s ex.

Publication reached within hours over a million likes. And for good reason, fashion addicts are completely fans of the cliché. “This is awesome, just WOW!”, “Incredible”, “Gorgeous”, “Goddesses”“the most beautiful sisters”, “Great art!“, or “I like !!“, can we read in the comments.

The Hadid Empire

The Hadids are one of the most influential American clans these days, just like the Kardashians. In the family, they are 5 brothers and sisters: Mohammed Hadid, real estate developer of Palestinian origin, had with his first wife Mary Butler, Marielle Hadid, 41 years old, the oldest of the siblings and Alana Hadid, 36 years old. Then he met Yolanda Hadid, a Dutch model, who gave birth to Jelena, aka Gigi Hadid, 27, Isabella Khair Hadid, better known as Bella, 25, and Anwar Hadid, 23.

The ex-girlfriend of Zayn Malik thus began her modeling career at only two years old, before becoming world famous in the 2000s. Bella, she was predestined for a career as a horsewoman, but finally followed in the footsteps of its big sister in 2014. Today, Hadids parade for the biggest brands, and Donatella Versace adores them. “Girls you are inspiring and empowering and I love you so much“, has also added the designer on Instagram.