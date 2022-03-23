Internists analyze novelties in diabetes and obesity

Jesús Díez Manglano, president of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI).

More of 600 internists meet this Thursday and Friday, March 24 and March 25, at the XVI Meeting of the Diabetes, Obesity and Nutrition Group of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI), that takes place in Córdoba, where they will analyze the main diagnostic and therapeutic novelties in these fields.

With the presence of national and international experts of recognized prestige and under an interdisciplinary approachtopics of scientific relevance will be addressed, such as prediabetes on vascular risk, the obesity as a prevalent diseasethe need or not to maintain the early insulinizationthe relationship between diabetes, heart failure and vascular risk or the diabetic kidney diseaseamong many others.

The official opening of the meeting will be carried out by Jesús Díez Manglano, president of SEMI; José Luis Bianchi, president of the Andalusian Society of Internal Medicine (Sademi); Carlos Ortega, representative of the RedGDPS Foundation; and Francisco Javier Carrasco, outgoing coordinator of the Diabetes Obesity and Nutrition Group of SEMI. At the meeting, Peter Paul Marriedof the Internal Medicine Service of the La Princesa University Hospital in Madrid, will be appointed new coordinator from the Diabetes, Obesity and Nutrition Group of SEMI (incoming coordinator), after Francisco Javier Carrasco, from the Internal Medicine Service of the Juan Ramón Jiménez University Hospital in Huelva (outgoing coordinator) headed it during the last years.

It should be noted that the role of the internista, as a specialist with a global and comprehensive vision of the patient, is clave in the management of the person with diabetes to achieve adequate control of it and avoid associated complications such as renal, cardiac or peripheral arterial disease.

Program and news of the meeting

This Thursday, March 24, the official inauguration and the inaugural conference will take place (on the “History, evolutionary dynamics and clinical and therapeutic impact of insulin in its 100 years”), as well as a table entitled “Antiaggregation universal in type 2 diabetes? The “Obesity” table will also be held, in which the results of the latest study on obesity and the phenotype of patients treated in Internal Medicine, and the table shared with the Vascular Risk Group of SEMI. There will also be a lecture on the relationship between diabetes and cognitive impairment and there will be a contest of clinical cases.

For its part, on Friday, March 25, the scientific activity of the meeting will focus on a joint table between the Diabetes Group and the Heart Failure and Atrial Fibrillation Group of SEMI, in another table with the title “Diabetes and cardiorenal continuum, in a session on nutrition, in which two new infographics of nutritional, functional and physical exercise approach in Heart Failure and COPD will be presented, in a keynote speech on “Present and future of GLP-1 analogs in cardiovascular disease” , by the professor and Tina Vilsboll, from the Steno Diabetes Center in Copenhagen (Denmark). There will also be a lecture on a consensus that summarizes the “efficacy and safety of iDPP4 in diabetes and Covid-19” and a session will take place entitled “Should we advance or delay insulinization in view of the benefits of other families therapeutics?”

In addition, throughout the course of the meeting, the new group appwhich contains the 2022 update of the algorithm with recommendations for the pharmacological treatment of the Type 2 diabetes and recommendations on optimizing antidiabetic treatment at hospital discharge.

Lastly, there will be two meetings with the expert, under the titles: “New possibilities in the treatment with Dulaglutide in DM2” and “Hypoglycemia, vascular risk and arrhythmias” and the closing ceremony and awards will take place, both for the best MIR clinical cases presented and for the best research projects in diabetes.