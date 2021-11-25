Interpol, Emirati Ahmed Naser al-Raisi is the new president: he is denounced for torture in 5 countries

International protests were not enough when his name emerged as the one vying to lead the international police: the general Ahmed Naser al-Raisi, inspector general of the interior ministry of United Arab Emirates, was elected to lead theInterpol, as communicated in a tweet by the same agency.

His candidacy had already provoked dissenting reactions, especially from the organizations fighting for the safeguarding of human rights who accuse him of being involved in torture And arbitrary detentions in the Emirates. Al-Raisi, in fact, has criminal complaints in five different countries, including the France, which houses the headquarters of Interpol and Interpol, and the Turkey, where the elections that led to his appointment were held.

As for the French complaint, the last filed of the five cited, al-Raisi was cited in the case involving the British researcher Matthew Hedges, who arrived in Dubai in May 2018 as part of his studies and was arrested in November on charges of espionage. The man claims to have been put in isolation and tortured to make him confess. Sentenced to life in prison, he was released at the end of a diplomatic battle unleashed by London.