Interpol, the Emirati denounced for torture in the running as new boss. The alternative is a Chinese official

The favorite candidate to lead Interpol, which is voting for its president in these days during the assembly that is taking place in Turkey and which will end tomorrow in Istanbul, is a man on whom several complaints of torture weigh in France. The latest filed in September against Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi, current Inspector General of the Ministry of the Interior of the United Arab Emirates, before the Paris Court specializing in the fight against crimes against humanity concerns the British Matthew Hedges. The researcher had arrived in Dubai in May 2018 as part of his studies and was arrested in November on suspicion of spying. Hedges claims he was placed in solitary confinement and tortured to get him to confess. Sentenced to life in prison, he was released at the end of a diplomatic battle unleashed by London.

In June, the case of Ahmed Mansour emerged, a human rights activist arrested in 2017 for some publications on social media and sentenced to ten years in prison for “insulting the state and harming the prestige of the United Arab Emirates”. A few weeks ago, 19 NGOs, including Human Rights Watch, signed a petition denouncing the “low consideration of human rights in the United Arab Emirates, the systematic use of torture and ill-treatment in state security structures”. Structures that, under the direction of al-Raisi, “were responsible for repeated and systematic acts of arbitrary detention and torture inflicted on prisoners of opinion and human rights defenders, with impunity”.

According to them, it is the institution’s “reputation” itself that is at stake. The mission of Interpol, the international organization of the criminal police created in 1923, based in Lyon, is to guarantee the safety of the citizens of the 194 member countries. It is Interpol that issues red notices, the international alerts that allow criminals to be traced all over the world.

Except that, the newspaper Libération wrote yesterday in an editorial, the “venerable institution has become in the last twenty years one of the favorite weapons of authoritarian regimes to track down their opponents all over the world”. And he denounces the “irresponsible apathy” of the French government. What worries NGOs is the abuse that certain regimes could make of red notices. And the Arab Emirates, along with China and Russia, are the countries that use this type of reporting the most.

In September, the Emirates reported four exiled dissidents as “terrorists”: if, at the end of the General Assembly that opened yesterday, al-Raisi was elected, Human Rights Watch fears, “red news could be issued against them “. “As president I will commit myself to the modernization of Interpoli”, wrote the candidate in a recent tweet, without doubting his election. The Swiss newspaper Le Temps emphasized a “voluntary” Emirati donation of 50 million euros to the organization via a foundation in Geneva.

A sum that “coincidentally” corresponds to the budget necessary to carry out the expansion works of the Interpol headquarters in Lyon. Al-Raisi’s candidacy is not the only one to spark protests. For the same reasons, human rights and political activists around the world are also opposing that of China’s Hu Binchen, current Deputy Director of the Department for International Cooperation at the Chinese Ministry of Public Security, at the Interpol Executive Committee, with the task of supervising the work of the organisation’s general secretariat. “By electing him, the General Assembly would give the green light to the government of the People’s Republic of China to continue abusing Interpol, putting tens of thousands of dissidents from Hong Kong, Uyghurs, Tibetans, Taiwanese and Chinese even more at risk who live abroad “, wrote about fifty politicians from 20 member countries of IPAC, the Interparliamentary Alliance on China, in a letter to their governments, which was then disclosed by the Hong Kong newspaper, South China Morning Post.