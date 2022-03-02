you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The emotional video was shared on social networks.
February 28, 2022, 09:02 AM
A translator cried live while delivering Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speechthis Sunday.
As seen in the video shared on social networks, the translation was made for the German media outlet Welt. (Follow the minute-by-minute on the Russian invasion of Ukraine here)
“Russia is on the evil path, Russia must lose its voice in the UN,” he said in the video. However, her voice then cracked and, for seconds, she was unable to continue the translation.
Later, the woman apologized for crying and said “I’m sorry.” Zelensky after dialogue with Russia: ‘We do not have the result that we would like’
This Monday is the fifth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Russian and Ukrainian delegations arrived at the border with Belarus, near the Chernobyl exclusion zone, to start negotiations.
(Due to the public interest that the events between Russia and Ukraine arouse, all our coverage of that invasion and related actions will have free access for all readers of EL TIEMPO)
