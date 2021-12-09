Interrogation of guarantee: Massimo Ferrero does not answer the investigating judge, but releases a spontaneous declaration and encourages Sampdoria in view of the derby: “Come on guys”

Genoa – Massimo Ferrero did not answer the questions in the guarantee interrogation that took place today in Milan but issued a spontaneous statement. The lawyer Pietro Sommella explains: “Ferrero expressed his desire to return home to embrace his family and his keen concern for the fate of the hundreds of people who depend on his activities, in particular Sampdoria, by appealing to unity of purpose and the responsibility of all employees. He would also have liked to send a message to the whole team in view of the derby which, of course, we make ours. Quoting his words… Come on guys, I have faith in you ”.

Ferrero was heard by the investigating judge of Paola, who signed the precautionary custody order relating to the bankruptcy of 4 companies of his group. As the former president of Sampdoria had been announced by his lawyers, in videoconference from the Opera prison in Milan where he was transported from San Vittore, he did not reply to the questions and made use of the right not to answer. A conduct justified by the impossibility, on the part of the lawyers, to consult the procedural files of which they have still received a copy only at 11.30 this morning: the time to consult the papers, which occupy a 10 gig key, is too short.

It all lasted a few minutes, the rest of the time was taken up with technical formalities. The climate, the lawyers said, was absolutely calm. Yesterday evening, the lawyer Luca Ponti personally collected the signature of Ferrero’s resignation as president of Sampdoria (“obviously not from the property”, the lawyers clarify), a resignation that has therefore become fully operational.

