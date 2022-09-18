Interrupted girls / On Tv8 the film with Angelina Jolie and Winona Ryder

Girls Interrupted, the film directed by James Mangold

In the second evening of today, Saturday 17 September, at 11.30 pm on Tv8 the drama film of 1999 will be broadcast “Interrupted girlsDirected by James Mangold with Angelina Jolie and Winona Ryder. The film is taken from the autobiographical book “The interrupted girl “written in the form of a diary, by the US Susanna Kaysen.

Pan – Journey to Neverland / On Italia 1 the film with Hugh Jackman

In the cast: Winona Ryder (protagonist Susanna Kaysen), Angelina Jolie (plays Lisa), Brittany Murphy (Daisy), Elisabeth Moss (Polly), Clea DuVall (Georgina), Whoopi Goldberg (nurse Valerie) and with Vanessa Redgrave , Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, Travis Fine, Jillian Armenante, Angela Bettis.

Interrupted girls, the plot of the film

The film “Interrupted girls”Is set in 1967 and tells the story of Susanna Kaysen: a 19-year-old girl who lives badly in her relationship with her parents, is full of insecurities and weaknesses and writes everything that happens to her in a diary. One night a depressive attack leads her to an extreme gesture: she ingests a whole bottle of aspirin along with vodka. She is rescued in time, she is then hospitalized by her parents at the Claymoore psychiatric hospital where she will have to spend 18 months.

A family without brakes / On Rai 3 the French film with José Garcia

Here Susanna makes friends with Lisa, suffering from sociopathy, Daisy, hysterical, Janet with anorexia problems, Polly and with the pathological liar Georgina. Despite an initial mistrust, a deep bond grows between Lisa and Susanna, so much so that they plan to escape from the clinic together. The escape succeeds and they find shelter at Daisy’s house, discharged a few days earlier. The girls are forced to deal with their psychic pathologies that have profoundly marked their personality and are in search of their identity. Among these, Susanna appears to be the least compromised but the past experience will still help her to develop new awareness and discover the bond of true friendship.

Autumn in New York / On Tv8 the film with Richard Gere and Winona Ryder

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED