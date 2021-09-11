‘Interstate’ Asia Argento and Riccardo Scamarcio in a thriller

Asia Argento and Riccardo Scamarcio are among the protagonists of the French thriller Interstate of the director Jean Luc Herbulot.

Presented to Toronto Festival in the section Midnight Madness dedicated to horror with his latest Saloum, the director also presented his next project.

Production should start in the winter, to be able to bring the film to theaters in late 2022, distributed by XYZ (the same as Stowaway, with Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette, the Netflix The Trip, with Noomi Rapace, God Is A Bullet from Nick Cassavetes with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Jamie Foxx, And Walnut, with Eva Green and Mark Strong).

Also announced the presence of the French rapper-actor JoeyStarr (Polisse) . The film will be a supernatural thriller written by Anthony Jaswinski (The Shallows) and produced by Jean-Jacques Neira for Fontana, Christophe Mazodier for Polaris Films and Hicham Benkirane for HBK FC, with Circle of Confusion’s Matt Smith and Lawrence Mattis and XYZ Films’ Todd Brown and Maxime Cottray serving as executive producers.

The plot of Interstate

A hitman (Joey Starr) in full existential crisis he decides to quit the game and quit. He wants to leave town with the woman he loves, but his plans are turned upside down by a mysterious young man and his ruthless former boss.

Asia Argento and Riccardo Scamarcio they are two of the most recognizable Italian stars abroad. Scamarcio he interpreted John Wick – Chapter 2, Silver xXx and The Land of the Living Dead, among others. Both have also already worked in French. Scamarcio he also worked with Joey Starr in Polisse.

Source: Deadline

