Interstate, Asia Argento and Riccardo Scamarcio together in the French thriller

They are two of the most international actors in our cinema, and for a long time, no surprise that Asia Argento And Riccardo Scamarcio appear among the protagonists of the French thriller Interstate of the director Jean Luc Herbulot. Present at the Toronto Film Festival in the section Midnight Madness dedicated to horror with his latest Saloum, the director presented his next project to the TIFF market.

Production should start in the winter to be able to bring the film to theaters towards the end of 2022, distributed worldwide by XYZ (the same as Stowaway, with Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette, on Netflix The Trip, with Noomi Rapace, God Is A Bullet by Nick Cassavetes with Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Jamie Foxx, e Walnut, with Eva Green and Mark Strong)

Among the XYZ films also Havoc, the thriller starring Tom Hardy from the director of The Raid

With the two Italian actors, also announced the French rapper-actor JoeyStarr (Polisse) in what will be a supernatural thriller written by Anthony Jaswinski (The Shallows) and produced by Jean-Jacques Neira for Fontana, Christophe Mazodier for Polaris Films and Hicham Benkirane for HBK FC, with Circle of Confusion’s Matt Smith and Lawrence Mattis and XYZ Films’ Todd Brown and Maxime Cottray serving as executive producers.

Synopsis:

A hitman (JoeyStarr) in full existential crisis decides to quit the game and quit. He wants to leave town with the woman he loves, but his plans are turned upside down by a mysterious young man and his ruthless former boss.