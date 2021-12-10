Interstellar as Christopher Nolan movie ends

Interstellar is one of Christopher Nolan’s most popular films. Released in theaters in 2014, it boasts a very rich cast, from Matthew McConaughey to Anne Hathaway.

A complex plot that of Interstellar, which requires a great effort from its audience. A scientific basis to which is added a very intense human drama. This is how Nolan’s Oscar-winning film, one of the most loved and criticized, ends.

Interstellar storyline and cast

The film is set in the 21st century characterized by an unprecedented environmental crisis. It is as if the world is getting rid of man. The forecasts are devastating. Entire crops erased forever and irrecoverable and the prospect that the planet will become almost unlivable within a few generations.

Joseph Cooper is a NASA engineer. Now he lives like a farmer and the fact that he can no longer look at the stars destroys him. He stumbles upon a physical phenomenon occurring in the bedroom of his youngest daughter, Murph. Soon he will find himself uncovering a secret NASA plan, working to offer mankind a chance.

He thus returns to space travel, having to agree to leave his family behind. His daughter Murph begs him not to leave but he is driven by the need to offer her a future. He knows well, however, that he risks returning after many years. This is due to having to jump into a black hole, finding oneself on the other side in systems with a different perception of time. So many mysteries to reveal and a hidden truth that will change the cards on the table.

here is the cast of Interstellar:

Matthew McConaughey: Joseph Cooper

Anne Hathaway: Amelia Brand

Jessica Chastain: Murphy “Murph” Cooper

Michael Caine: Professor Brand

John Lithgow: Donald

Mackenzie Foy: Murphy “Murph” as a child

Ellen Burstyn: Elder Murphy Cooper

Casey Affleck: Tom Cooper

Matt Damon: Dr. Mann

Topher Grace: Getty

Wes Bentley: Doyle

David Gyasi: Romilly

Timothée Chalamet: Teenage Tom Cooper

How Interstellar ends

Cooper and Brand, unable to return to Earth, decide to resort to a maneuver known as a gravity sling. All around a black hole. In this way it will be possible to reach the third planet, the one explored by Edmunds. It is the only hope of carrying out Plan B, that is, giving birth to a new human generation elsewhere in space.

The approach causes a delay of another 51 years relative to the Earth. Cooper has to say goodbye to his daughter. However, it is necessary to lighten the ship and so the man and TARS break away from the Endurance, unbeknownst to Brand. They let themselves be swallowed by the black hole.

Surprisingly he survives but is conducted in a tesseratto, that is a four-dimensional cube in an infinite space that conceives five dimensions. It was created by higher and unknown entities, the same ones who placed that black hole where needed. In this non-place he realizes that he is in Murph’s room, multiplied by every moment of his life. Somehow Cooper manages to control and modify space and time. He is the “ghost” of the little girl’s room, the one who started it all.

TARS is also saved and sends communications. Man understands how the higher beings had chosen Murph and not him, who is only a channel. The father is thus able to transmit to his daughter the quantum data on the singularity present in the black hole, collected by TARS. All in Morse code through the hands of an old watch he had left with his daughter before leaving.

This is how Murph will be able to solve the theory of everything. Once the mission is completed, the card collapses and Coop travels to meet up in the wormhole, sentenced to certain death. He finds himself one step away from Saturn, where lights flood him.

He is reached and brought to safety. 76 years have passed since his departure and he wakes up in a hospital bed. It is in a space station that orbits right around Saturn. A new momentary home for humanity. His daughter is now old and dying but she is brought up there to be able to see him again. The two cry and are reunited. He will not see her die, because she says she is happy to be surrounded by her loved ones. Man also has a new journey to undertake. She reveals that Brand is still on that planet. It is his job to reach it and create a new home for humanity. Meanwhile the scene shows the biologist breathing on Edmunds’ planet. There is hope after all.

