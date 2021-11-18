Interstellar, Christopher Nolan has decided to shoot it thanks to Hans Zimmer and his music | Cinema

is the acclaimed film directed by Christopher Nolan released in theaters in November 2014. The film is based on the studies of, well-known physicist who worked as a scientific consultant for the English filmmaker’s feature film also working as an executive producer as he was linked to the feature film since the days when it seemed to be directed by Steven Spielberg. Thorne, we recall, was then awarded the Nobel Prize in 2017 together with Ray Weiss and Barry Barish (HERE ARE ALL THE DETAILS).

Given the interest that Christopher Nolan always arouses (THE DETAILS OF THE NEW NOLAN FILM PRODUCED BY UNIVERSAL) and the appreciation that Interstellar obtained with the general public, it is not surprising if, even today, you often run away during the chats made by the artists who contributed to its realization. And recently, while participating in the ReelBlend Podcast, it was Hans Zimmer who said that Christopher Nolan decided to direct the film while listening to the music he had commissioned him … without explaining anything about the film for which it would be needed!

The composer and multi-instrumentalist explains this by referring to a specific custom of his: he never turns his gaze to the directors for whom he is playing pieces that will end up in a soundtrack.

It dates back to when we did Interstellar. Chris had asked me to write this piece of music even before he had a script. So I started playing without looking at it. See that chair behind me? Here, he was sitting exactly there. Ergo I wasn’t looking at it. I arrive at the end of the execution and ask him: “What do you think?”. He lays back in his chair and says, “Hmmm, I guess I better make this movie.” I ask him “What film is it about?”. Because he had never told me what it was.

Cost $ 165 million, Interstellar it then earned 677 in cinemas around the world (Source: BOM). Find all the information about the film in our tab.