Interstellar, Christopher Nolan has decided to shoot it thanks to Hans Zimmer and his music | Cinema
Given the interest that Christopher Nolan always arouses (THE DETAILS OF THE NEW NOLAN FILM PRODUCED BY UNIVERSAL) and the appreciation that Interstellar obtained with the general public, it is not surprising if, even today, you often run away during the chats made by the artists who contributed to its realization. And recently, while participating in the ReelBlend Podcast, it was Hans Zimmer who said that Christopher Nolan decided to direct the film while listening to the music he had commissioned him … without explaining anything about the film for which it would be needed!
The composer and multi-instrumentalist explains this by referring to a specific custom of his: he never turns his gaze to the directors for whom he is playing pieces that will end up in a soundtrack.
It dates back to when we did Interstellar. Chris had asked me to write this piece of music even before he had a script. So I started playing without looking at it. See that chair behind me? Here, he was sitting exactly there. Ergo I wasn’t looking at it. I arrive at the end of the execution and ask him: “What do you think?”. He lays back in his chair and says, “Hmmm, I guess I better make this movie.” I ask him “What film is it about?”. Because he had never told me what it was.
Cost $ 165 million, Interstellar it then earned 677 in cinemas around the world (Source: BOM). Find all the information about the film in our tab.