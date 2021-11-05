“Interstellar” has revolutionized our way of thinking about the human dimension with respect to the universe

Science fiction and science have always followed parallel paths, or rather, the former has always drawn from the latter, taking it as inspiration for their dramaturgical inventions and trying to anticipate the times by trying to predict the future of humanity, from scientific discoveries to explorations of the cosmos. . The cinematographic tradition does not always succeed, sometimes underestimating our future or exaggerating our horizons. This is not the case with Interstellar. Released in 2014, the ninth film by British director Christopher Nolan is in fact part of the ten-year trend of the genre by submitting to the public a story that since its distribution in theaters has involved him in a science fiction story that over time has proved to be particularly faithful to reality. .

Interpreted by Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and Michael Caine, among others, Nolan’s work tells the story of a group of astronauts chosen to embark on an interstellar journey and find a new home for humanity, which now lives on a doomed Earth. uninhabitability due to a natural scourge that is consistently reducing crops and consuming oxygen from the atmosphere. In preparation for the expedition, ten years earlier, NASA sent twelve astronauts to as many planets through a black hole called Gargantua. Three of them, Doctors Miller, Mann and Edmunds, had communicated data on some planets with characteristics favorable to life, all orbiting around the gigantic wormhole. Professor Brand (Michael Caine), a great connoisseur of the theory of everything and head of a secret base of the US Space Agency, chooses Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), engineer and former NASA pilot, to direct an exploratory mission that can verify the habitability of the discovered planets and contribute to the salvation of humanity. The black hole, in fact, is nothing more than a space-time corridor that according to scientists leads to another galaxy, and would be the work of a higher civilization composed of penta-dimensional beings intent on helping human beings.

The elements and issues addressed by Interstellar they lead us straight to what we are now used to living with, making the film a precious design but above all adhering to reality and current debates. The discussions on environmental sustainability, the so-called post-truth era in which scientific discoveries are overshadowed at the expense of political decisions, but above all our approach to space travel: all complex issues to which the world is then added of the multidimensional experience and the theories related to it, which with the presence of the black hole and its crossing by the protagonists makes the story even more engaging from a scientific and science fiction point of view. An ambitious story, perhaps one of the most ambitious in recent years at least as regards the sci-fi tradition.

What stands out most in Interstellar it is the director’s will to explore a scenario that, at least as far as space travel is concerned, is revealing itself to us as realistic and now predictable, if we think, for example, of the new space economy projects by Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. Not surprisingly, during the production phase, the production designer of the film Nathan Crowley visited the SpaceX headquarters with the aim of taking a cue from the suits and more generally from the equipment that the company has made available to its astronauts during the years. Nolan’s idea, in fact, has always been to build a science fiction work as closely as possible linked to reality, drawing inspiration in part from the more obsolete NASA shuttles and in part from the new SpaceX models. A narrative component that does not go unnoticed, if we think that the whole science fiction tradition is studded with recurring elements that we do not find in this film: a change of pace that has brought about a significant renewal of the genre, freeing it from all those clichés used in the past and going in contrast with the previous productions.

To this choice by Christopher Nolan is then added the theme of our relationship with the environment: in the film the Earth has reached such levels of uninhabitability that it must be abandoned as soon as possible, with mankind that now seems destined for extinction. within a maximum of two generations. Nature is turning against the human being, making the future a threat that humanity can no longer contain and prevent. A lost battle on the part of man, who tries to overcome the limit by not fully knowing his own, with the aim of seeking new life and a chance of survival in what the Universe offers again. And it is precisely here that the humanity of the protagonists, in this case of the scientists engaged in the mission, joins in the story the boundless strength of what surrounds us, made up of elements that we know as well as mysteries that are still unsolved or theorized only in part. A context in which our feelings collide with mathematical calculation, within a dramatic design of the relationship of human beings with the unknown.

This is why, after watching this film, in one way or another it comes natural to wonder if what happens to you will really reflect the future that awaits us, despite the fact that the scientific details presented within it do not achieve absolute fidelity to academic knowledge. Unlike all those narrative mechanisms usually inserted in other science fiction stories, which we always tended to put aside by branding them as mere unrealizable fantasies, Interstellar in fact, it showed the audience a plausible and fascinating future, managing to influence our vision of science and science fiction with great effectiveness and increasing the public’s curiosity towards the subject. A further demonstration of this is, for example, the presence of the black hole that acts as a real engine of the action: a concrete and existing object, but present in the script as a symbolic means to reach new horizons, never conceived before, so much as close to our imagination as they are far from the concrete possibility of experiencing it.

Another element that makes it Interstellar one of the most important science fiction films of recent years is the neo-positivist imprint that characterizes the story and unites with the anthropocentric vision that guides the entire script, bearing witness to the many points in common with our age. It is around these two visions that the hint of existentialist nihilism proposed by the authors develops, primarily by the screenwriter and Christopher’s brother, Jonathan Nolan, thanks to whom the scientific inaccuracies of the work take a back seat in favor of a broader reflection on our imperfection that coexists with the perfection of the infinite, personified by multidimensional beings who seem to control and guide us, but who in the end are nothing more than our own transposition in time and space.

An infinity that joins the finite, therefore, making man the true center of everything but at the same time the protagonist of a one-way progress that has led him to evolve together with science and technology, tangible manifestations of his power that however do not go hand in hand with what we carry inside, that is our innate emotions, our timeless archetypes. The question posed by the film, therefore, contains the profound essence of creatures at the mercy of two polarizing extremes: on the one hand, scientific discoveries, mathematical calculations and empirical procedures, on the other, the very essence of the human being. , by definition fragile and influenced by the events that happen around it.

The surprising relevance of Interstellar and its great implication in popular culture, therefore, come to us thanks to all the narrative keys that we find within it: from the sustainable solutions and the dramatic epilogues that our Planet could reserve for our future as a human species, to the omens that the director offers us with regard to space travel and related technologies, up to the reflections of a metaphysical and philosophical mold, as well as obviously of a quantum and physical nature, regarding our existence and coexistence with the unknown. To all this are added the many questions that remain unanswered in this film. Answers that, perhaps, we can only glimpse during the journey undertaken by the protagonists and not at its end: a factor continues to focus on the original events that set in motion our daily choices, unconsciously always inspired by the search for answers to questions that the human race arises from its appearance on this planet.