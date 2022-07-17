“Interstellar” online premiere on HBO Max: why should you watch Christopher Nolan’s movie? | Matthew McConaughey | Anne Hathaway | Cinema and series

Fan of space adventures, time travel and a lot of emotion involved? “Interstellar”, the film directed by Christopher Nolanis the tape you were looking for and now you can see it through hbo max.

On the occasion of its premiere on the streaming platform, we share everything you need to know about the feature film that was nominated for five Oscars: best visual effects, soundtrack, production design, sound and editing.

Official trailer for “Interstellar”

What is it about?

Seeing that life on Earth is coming to an end, a group of explorers, led by pilot Cooper and scientist Amelia, embark on a mission that may be the most important in human history: to travel beyond our galaxy to discover some planet in another that can guarantee the future of the human race.

Who is who?

Matthew McConaughey as Joseph Cooper

Anne Hathaway as Amelia Brand

Jessica Chastain as Adult Murphy Murph Cooper

Mackenzie Foy as Young Murph

Ellen Burstyn as Old Woman Murph

Michael Caine as Professor John Brand

Casey Affleck as the adult Tom Cooper

Timothée Chalamet as Young Tom

Francis X. McCarthy as Boots.

Critics and fans support her

On Rotten Tomatoes, the space opera received a 73% approval from critics. Even more impressive, it got 86% from the public.

“‘Interstellar’ represents more of the exciting, thought-provoking, and visually resplendent moviegoers have come to expect from writer-director Christopher Nolan, even if his intellectual reach slightly outpaces his reach,” the portal’s consensus ruled.