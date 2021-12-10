Interstellar, so Anne Hathaway was dying of hypothermia

Interstellar is the film signed by Christopher Nolan which will be broadcast tonight at 20.59 on 20 Mediaset. The film stars actors Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway grappling with a sci-fi plot that needed a real physicist to be “believable”.

Interstellar, the plot

The 21st century of the Earth imagined by Christopher Nolan it is a fatal historical period, where humanity is forced to live in a world oppressed by violent and constant sandstorms, in front of institutions that are always ready to deny their responsibilities and the negative drift of the planet. But during one of the many storms, former NASA engineer Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) discovers in the bedroom of his daughter Murph (Mackenzie Foy) a sort of encrypted code on strips of sand. Intrigued by the event and determined to go to the bottom of the matter, Joseph ends up stumbling upon a top secret NASA center, led by Amelia Brand (Anne Hathaway) where man discovers the existence of a space-time passage near Saturn, near a black hole. For Joseph, a real space odyssey will begin, to solve the so-called Theory of Everything. While her father is in space – where time flows differently – little Murph has now become a woman (played by Jessica Chastain) and learns of a secret that he tries to communicate to his father to save him from a fate that appears terrible. But perhaps, for Joseph, it is already too late.

So Anna Hathaway risked hypothermia

As also in the case of the most recent Tenet, with Interstellar Christopher Nolan has made a bizarre film, in which the viewer is not only asked to sit and enjoy an entertainment product, but also to follow the explanations related to the world of physics and to keep up with what the characters tell. The material behind the script of Interstellar it was so complicated that director Christopher Nolan enlisted the help of a real astrophysicist. As reported by the website ofInternet Movie Data Basein fact, the scientist was hired Kip Thorne, which made compliance with two rules a condition for its collaboration. The first was that the film did not have to go against well-established laws of physics. The second, on the other hand, provided that any speculation that the film could bring out had to come from the scientific sphere and not from the director’s imagination. However, beyond the problems related to the staging of a science fiction film of this magnitude, Interstellar he also had to face more concrete challenges. One of the most dangerous involved the protagonist Anne Hathaway.

As reported by the The Telegraph working with Christopher Nolan led to the actress being very stressed during the making. Since Anne Hathaway plays one of the four astronauts who travel in space in the film, the actress spent much of her time “forced” to act suspended in harnesses, floating in midair and suffering from motion sickness (movement sickness, such as seasickness for example). But the most difficult challenge for the actress was immersing herself in the icy water of Iceland: the experience brought her close to hypothermia and the belief that she would die while shooting the film.