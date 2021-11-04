INTERSTIZIAL CYSTITIS, FRANCESCA NERI’S DISEASE / “You feel lonely, you go lower and lower”

Francesca Neri tells Serena Bortone, during her interview with Today is another day, her illness: the chronic interstitial cystitis. “It is a disease that you always have and this is often associated with another disease that was in fact diagnosed to me. – explains the actress, recounting the consequences it has on a person’s life – You really feel alone, because you are afraid of not being believed. This spiral begins where you start to go lower and lower. You lock yourself in your own microworld where you start living day to day. The pain, then, is unsettling. “ Francesca also tells how she reacted when she discovered that cystitis had become chronic: “I took it very badly at the moment, I realized that there are things I can no longer do and eat.” (Update by Anna Montesano)

Francesca Neri’s illness: “It all started five years ago”

Francesca Neri suffers from interstitial cystitis. A few weeks ago, guest at “very true“, Claudio Amendola spoke about his wife’s health problems: “He has a disease, enormous physical pain“. A few days later, again on Canale 5, it was the actress herself who talked about her illness, which led her to give up her career: “It all started at least five years ago and the acute phase of the disease lasted three years. I have never been afraid of suffering, but constant physical pain made me lose control and contact with reality“. Francesca Neri told her story in the book “Come flesh alive “, released last October 5:” The disease forced me to look inside myself and take note of my dark side“.

What is interstitial cystitis?

In the living room of “very true“, Francesca Neri admitted that his illness, the chronic interstitial cystitis, also led her to think about making an extreme gesture: “At that moment I saw it as a liberation, a way out. I felt the pain of weighing on others, I was there but I wasn’t there. But this thought only lasted a second, after which I became even more attached to life“. In recent years Francesca has always been able to count on the support of her husband Claudio who has always been by her side. “Today I am much better, I am much more serene and I have learned to listen to my body”, Concluded the actress. Interviewed by Daily fact Dr. Rita Patrono defined interstitial cystitis “a rare disease, with an incidence of 2 in 10,000”And which is often confused with other pathologies.

