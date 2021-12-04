Interview Amra Dzeko: “Edin gave a lot to Roma. Now he is happy in Milan”

The wife of the Nerazzurri striker is still very close to the capital: “It will always be home for us, but I’m not going back to the Olimpico”

“Tonight I will not be at the stadium because we are in full move that we have taken our permanent home in Milan. But, in any case, I would not have gone anyway. Too much emotion “. Amra Dzeko, Edin’s wife, today number 9 of Inter and until yesterday Roma striker (third all-time scorer in the Giallorossi history), tonight will be on the new sofa in the Milan apartment (“at least in the living room there are no more boxes “) and will see the challenge between his two favorite teams:” The only ones I follow “. Obviously he will cheer Edin and cheer Inter Milan, but the affection for Roma – and for Roma – remains.

Impossible to forget six years, right?

“That’s right, our three children were born in Rome. For us it is and will always be home, Una and Dani were practically born with the Giallorossi jersey, while Dalia is still small ”.

What welcome do you expect from the Olimpico?

“I don’t know, maybe some fans will whistle it, even if I hope not, but I know that in case it will be whistles to the opponent, not to Edin as a person or to what he did for Roma. The fans, those who have always supported him, even on social media or by coming to talk to us in person, know that it could not be done otherwise. But they also know all that Edin has given for Roma in six years. How do you forget it? For us they will always be six very important years “.

At Inter, her husband seems to have been reborn.

“He’s fine, he’s happy, he’s motivated. On the pitch you can see, then the rest are his things. But I think he made the right choice ”.

She was also very attached to the Roma society, she participated in various charitable initiatives and was the main face of “Love me and just”, the campaign against violence against women by Roma Cares.

“Yes and I have already given my availability for other initiatives if needed. The change of jersey does not change my commitment. And I hope to be able to help Inter too if they ever ask me. Helping others has no color for me ”.

