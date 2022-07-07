INTERVIEW – Jazz Correia (JLC Family) confused with Kim Kardashian, her surreal anecdote

The very closed world of reality TV can sometimes create surprises. In France, some candidates even like to sometimes imitate american stars whether voluntary or not. This is the case of the JLC Family whose sumptuous life and adventures can recall, from afar, those of the kardashian family. Jazz also likes to compare himself, always with a lot of humor, to Kim Kardashian whose she adopted the hair and dress style. An unofficial look-alike that has already been mistaken for the original. “It only happened to me in Los Angeles“, entrusts the mother of Chelsea, Cayden and London to Here.fr, whileshe was shooting the new season of her show called “Together, that’s all“. “With Noémie, we had all the cameras on us. I had dark glasses and my hair pulled back in a long ponytail. And Noémie is black and had a long wig. From a distance, people were passing and saying: ‘Oh! There’s Kim and Malika !’ She’s Kim Kardashian’s best friend. It was super funny !”, she reveals as her husband Laurent, he has already been taken for the brother of DJ Snake.

Jazz humorously compares herself to Kim Kardashian

Far from making it its trademark, Jazz takes by the way”always with humor“ being called a low-cost version of rapper Kanye West’s former wife. “It was the press that had started to say that we were a bit the low-end Kardashians and i found it kinda funnyshe assures. And I even want to say that it’s a little nice because I like what the Kardashians represent in their country. I tell myself that if I inspire girls in France and quite frankly, it makes me laugh“. Whether we make fun of her or not, Laurent’s wife proves that she has a perspective on herself and a lot of second degree. The JLC Family even announced that they were leaving Dubai to settle in Los Angeles and live your american dream. In the City of Angels, Jazz could one day come face to face with the sister of Khloé and Kourtney. For the moment, Kim Kardashian is back in Paris for Fashion Week where she walked the catwalk of the Balenciaga brand. A parade that Jazz had to follow closely.