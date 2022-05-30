Interview: Mbappé’s extension, Messi, his ambitions, Neymar’s complete move to CFC

Now in selection with Brazil, Neymar spoke about the extension of Kylian Mbappé to PSG at the microphone of Canal Football Club. The Brazilian also discussed Lionel Messi’s upcoming second season in the Parisian tunic or his ambitions for next season.

Happy with Mbappé’s extension? Did you know he was going to stay?

“Yes, I talk a lot with Kylian. I admit that I was not aware until the last moment. I found out a day before the announcement. I was very happy, very happy that Kylian decided to stay. I think the PSG project is what is needed for his career. For his career, it’s a good thing to stay a few more years at PSG, to try to win a Champions League in his country, in the team of his city. So I think it’s the right choice. Maybe he’ll want a change of scenery and play for another team in the future, but I think his decision to stay is the right one. Having players like Kylian in the team is always very important. »

How do you imagine Messi’s second year at PSG?

“Leo spent many years at Barcelona. It’s hard to adapt. It’s difficult to change teams, cities. In addition, he does not come alone but with his family. The language is also different. It’s a lot of disturbing things. There is also the style of play of the team, with players who ultimately do not understand how he plays. So all of that is detrimental. Leo, Kylian and I are players who are always judged on performances, statistics, titles won, on everything. We know our responsibilities and that’s why we always try to do our best. »

What are your ambitions for next season?

“My ambition is always the same: to win all possible titles. Play well, win the World Cup, the Champions League. These are my ambitions for next season. » With PSG perhaps, relaunches the journalist. No, it has to be with Paris. I have a contract with PSG so there is no other choice. Yes, it will be with PSG. »