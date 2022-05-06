Interview Regina Leal, manager of CLM. Podcast

A Loyal Regina challenges, big and small, do not overwhelm him. If she has learned anything in her years as a doctor and manager, it is to simplify them to make them more manageable. She is afraid of being too direct but she knows that today you have to speak loud and clear to be heard. She asks society, yes, to think before acting and to professionals, Assess in which situations it is better not to intervene.

After living the student strikesand with the Specialization in Emergency As a pending task, Leal took her first steps in the healthcare area as a physician at a regional hospital in Ciudad Real, where, as medical director, she would attend the renewal of the health system and the changes made to the country medicine.

Her vindictive facet would catapult her into the world of politics in an attempt to materialize all those ideas of change. A purpose that she maintains after seven years as director-manager of the Health Service of Castilla La Mancha (Sescam), with commitment as a flag.

More training and conciliation in health

After managing a pandemicconsiders that it is necessary to move towards a much more humanitarian, more participatory and less paternalistic that has training, the care of professionals and technology as support axes.

As a jury of the Sanitary Awards in 2022thinks that the female leadership in health management it is very close to being a reality but there are still adjustments to be made, especially in intermediate positions. The conciliationin his opinion, should act as a lever for change when it comes to making management “more human” and accessible.