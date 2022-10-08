INTERVIEW | SPORTS MEDICINE | “Technology has a leading role in the care of athletes” | TECHNOLOGY

This week Dr. Struan H. Coleman, surgeon, specialist in sports medicine and hip preservation from the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), was in Lima, who offered the conference Biologics in Sports Medicine to national specialists.

The also family doctor of the New York Mets baseball team spoke with El Comercio about the current status of injuries both in high competition athletes as in weekend athletes.

READ ALSO | ACV, an emergency in which time is vital

— How much does the preparation of an athlete influence the severity of an injury?

Tremendously. One of the most important things in sports medicine is that the athlete is in excellent condition. It is essential that he is under the supervision of someone who knows how to train him. Not only on how to squat correctly, but on how to train the muscles that most people forget about. For example, for an athlete, the muscles of the trunk are very important, from the chest to the thighs. But many forget it and we see many injuries in those areas. One of the things we do at HSS in New York is work with a multidisciplinary team to really assess athletes, find their weaknesses, and focus on those areas during training. That is the best way to avoid injuries.

— And you also forget that, in addition to the muscles, you have to take care of the bones…

It’s true. Bone health is very important. We exercise to build strong muscles, but – especially for the female athletes– it is necessary to pay attention to the bones. We have seen, especially among younger athletes who train a lot, some cases of osteoporosis or osteopenia. What we do is test them to focus on what we call metabolic bone health, using calcium, vitamin D and other substances that can help keep your bones healthy.

“Commercial ‘wearables’ monitor sleep hours and that is key for an athlete.”

— Can modern medicine protect athletes from injury?

Yes, through a thorough evaluation of the patient. So we can know which training will be more efficient. We have analysis of the movement, we can know in which routines it is stronger and in which movements it is slower. With that we design focused training. Imaging also plays an important role: magnetic resonance imaging and computerized axial tomography. Thanks to modern computer programs, we see if the athlete has a problem in any part of the body.

— How important is the role of technology?

It has a leading role in the care of athletes. Not only in the images, but in the detailed analysis. Even many of the commercial ‘wearables’ are quite efficient, as they monitor your hours of sleep and that is key for an athlete, because he travels constantly and has to take care of his moments of rest between competitions.

— All the metrics generated by athletes during training and competitions are today an invaluable input…

Now there are a lot of sensors that can do very sophisticated analysis of their movements. From there, you can design a tailor-made workout that helps you be more efficient.

— I read in an interview you gave some time ago that you considered that wearables [como relojes inteligentes] It is important, but does it matter if it is from a commercial brand or refers to a specialized one?

Actually, many of the commercial wearables are quite efficient. They allow you to measure your hours of sleep. That is key when you are an athlete, because you travel constantly and you have to take care of your moments of rest between competitions. But of course, you also have more sophisticated and specialized devices. For example, baseball players have a sleeve full of sensors, to analyze the angle of their arm and how fast they can throw the ball. You can know how far to push it and then continue with other exercises.

READ ALSO | Experts agree on the importance of vaccinating children against COVID-19

— What about recovery times? Has progress been made that these can be reduced, or are they natural processes that have to wait?

All the knowledge that was had about recovery is what made the times longer, regardless of whether the athlete is young or old. Now we have much more sophisticated processes that allow the athlete to return to competition in less time. Now we better understand the different types of injuries, we know how long recovery processes take. In this area, progress is also being made towards personalized medicine.

— After talking about athletes, what would be your recommendations for weekend athletes to avoid injuries?

I call that group “weekend warriors” and they are almost 90% of the patients I see. My recommendation is that you try to find a simple exercise routine at home and do a lot of stretching throughout the week. As I mentioned at the beginning, the key is to work your core muscles hard. If you have to focus on one area of ​​the body to prevent most injuries, you should focus on that.