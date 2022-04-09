Interview: The Outfit Starring Dylan O’Brien & Zoey Deutch

Focus Features thriller Costume is available today in digital storefronts. The 105-minute film stars Mark Rylance, Zoey Deutch, Johnny Flynn, Dylan O’Brien, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Simon Russell Beale.

“From the Academy Award-winning writer of the imitation game (Graham Moore) is coming Costumea gripping and masterful thriller in which an expert tailor (Academy Award winner Mark Rylance) must outwit a dangerous group of mobsters to survive a fateful night,” reads the synopsis.

ComingSoon’s Jonathan Sim spoke with Costume starring Dylan O’Brien and Zoey Deutch about their memories of filming and what made them bond with their characters in the film.

Jonathan Sim: Zoey, what was it about The Outfit that made you want to join the project and play the role of Mable?

zoey deutch: So much. I initially create the script that [Graham Moore] Y [Jonathan McClain] he wrote was so masterful and beautifully constructed. It’s just that he had never read anything like that. It felt like a classic play, shocking that it hadn’t been done yet, so that’s what initially drew me in, and I felt really lucky to be able to take the ride, and then with the cast that I ended up bringing on board it was really spectacular. .

Dylan, your character Richie, goes on this same investment journey. What would you say was the most memorable part of your experience playing Richie?

Dylan O’Brien: Hmm…

zoey: All the cigarettes you smoked.

Dylan: Yes. Oh, the headaches from cigarettes. I mean, it’s not a joke. I really loved smoking cigarettes.

zoey: Well, I mean you can’t smoke real cigarettes, you had to smoke the herbal ones. On the set you can’t smoke real cigarettes, you smoke herbal cigarettes. Herbal cigarettes actually give you much bigger headaches.

Dylan: Yes. They give you unusual headaches. You have to drink a lot of water, so you’re peeing a lot and with braces, you know, I have to… anyway. Yeah, I mean, it was all so memorable. I mean, you know, working with Zoe and [Johnny Flynn] They were also such amazing scene partners, and people to be with and learn from, and then take me as friends in my life too, you know? And then all the time, just to have a great experience. I mean, look, I always prefer to do shit and have a good time doing it, right? And not the other way around. But, the really special experiences are when both things happen. This was such a wonderful experience, and then also, we were doing something so cool that I feel like we were aware at this time as well. That doesn’t happen often.

zoey: Yes. It was also the first thing I did in a year. He had not shot anything in a year of pandemic. He had not worked on the set.

Dylan: Yeah. We showed up, we were like, wait…

zoey: How do you act?

Dylan: We don’t know how to act.

zoey: Being a film that takes place in Chicago in the winter and we shot it outside of London in the spring. It was very funny.

Dylan: We shot it in Mark [Rylance]backyard.

zoey: It was because of all the COVID stuff. It was like, the only place we could get a stage.

Dylan: Yes. It was great. We did a little theater. We stayed on the block. We felt like we were only going to do a play every day.

zoey: But living in the United States and going to London, going to shoot a movie that takes place a couple of hours from where we live. It’s very weird