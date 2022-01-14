Interview with actor, screenwriter and producer Ariel Lavi

Hi Ariel Lavi, how are you?

Very good! Some films are already in pre-production

where are you from?

I am from Israel

How did you get into the film industry?

It all started when I was 15. I have been acting in The Studio Theater in Haifa for several years. I acted in different genres: American plays, Shakespeare, Muller… and so on. Later, I studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Film & Theater Institute for a year; then I started screenwriting studies at some UK universities. I have decided to change my life to differentiate myself. I have produced many films all over the world. For example: In House – An American short film that I produced and which participated in the international film festival “Habayta”, which collaborated with the Jerusalem film festival with Hollywood referees such as Ayelet Zorer and Nancy Spielberg. “Race” an Israeli short film that I produced and which was nominated at the Improaction film festival. “Salads For Soulmates” an American short film: I worked with Shira Hadad, Christie Shaw, Artie Shaw and actor Patrick Murney and we won at the 48 Hours Film Festival in New York. Our film, therefore, will represent New York at the Filmapalooza International Film Festival in Washington. “Metanoia” is a science fiction short film in English in Mexico with the famous actress Jessica Decote, Laura Di Luca and Carlos Hendrick Huber and directed by Moran Avni. I have done interviews all over the world; I’m going to open an American film production company in Los Angeles. I already have films in pre-production

What has been your greatest success as an actor, screenwriter and producer?

The victory in NYC, Metanoia and the interviews done all over the world

What are the 3 words that best describe your acting, script and production?

Motivation, winning and courage

What do you want people to take with them after seeing your movies?

I want to arouse emotions in them

Who inspired you the most?

Adam Sandler and Lati Grobman

Who would you like to work with?

Leonardo Dicaprio and Brad Pitt

Can you tell us about any new films coming out? When will it be available? What is it about?

I have a few that I have written and will produce in Romania, Israel and the United States. I prefer to work hard, you will see everything very soon

Is there anything else you want the public to know about you?

I am open to collaborating with everyone. Don’t hesitate to send me a message on Instagram or Facebook

Follow Ariel Lavi on Instagram and Facebook and check out her IMDB profile below:

IG: https://www.instagram.com/ariellavi_15/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/ariel.komlosh. 5

IMDB: https://m.imdb.com/name/nm4258590/



