INTERVIEW WITH ALEJANDRO ROBLES GIL

I am very happy to be able to project “Agua de Arrayán”, a story that is a benchmark and honors the pilgrim route in Talpa de Allende, Jalisco”

When does the film begin to be available to the mass consumer?

We are going to premiere it on March 24 exclusively on the Cinépolis network and people will have the possibility of buying their tickets a week before in pre-sale so that everyone can enjoy it nationwide.

Tradition says that the Virgen del Rosario was taken to Talpa de Allende in 1585 in Jalisco, but there is also the Virgen de San Juan de los Lagos in that same state, why did you decide on the Virgen del Rosario?

I tell you that it is a family tradition that we have had throughout our lives, the first time I had to come with my family was when I was nine years old and I remember that they would not let me get out of the car to follow the route. Fortunately, at twelve I had the opportunity to live the experience of walking the route and it was a great adventure, because at that age everything that happens to us is an adventure. That experience remained very present in my head and in my heart, and when I left Guadalajara for the United States around ten years ago, I returned with the conviction to start the ‘Agua de Arrayán’ project.

Why is the film called ‘Agua de Arrayán’?

I don’t want to be a spoiler, it’s something that can be seen in the documentary ‘The Odyssey’ that accompanies the film, which is practically a behind-the-scenes look at how this debut feature was made, how all the people were able to hand in the filming. It is precisely in this documentary where it is named why the film is called this way.

You chose Isaac Ledezma as the protagonist, any reason in particular?

Isaac is a childhood friend that I stopped seeing for more than fifteen years, when I returned to Guadalajara with the script, one day I found him in a pharmacy and I was very happy to see him. As soon as I saw it I said ‘you are my character’.

Coincidentally, when I invite him to record a demo, he confesses to me that he has been a pilgrim of the Virgen del Rosario for eight years and that gave me great joy, because he also takes the same route that I have taken since I was little. It was a very good coincidence.

I didn’t want to hire an actor to play this role, I wanted the performer to reflect the feelings of a real pilgrim. So we worked with him, we made a pilot and it was something wonderful because Isaac is a person who, despite not being an actor, is very professional, he likes to listen and allows himself to be directed and was supported by these talents who are of international stature.

You have an excellent cast that includes José Carlos Ruiz, Alberto Estrella, Sebastián Robles Gil, Lucía Guilmáin, Itatí Cantoral, Amaranta Ruiz, Luis Fernando Peña, Eduardo Santamarina, Michelle Rodríguez, Daniela Luján, Olinka Velázquez, Monserrat Marañón and Ángel Quezada from the Santa Fe Klan, how do you manage to have such an important cast for your film?

When I had the script in my hands, I had the opportunity to talk to different people in the field. I came from working for Univision in the United States. Then I arrive in Guadalajara and begin to meet people, including an excellent friend, very dear, Mr. Eugenio Bartilotti, also an actor for many years. I told him about the idea of ​​the film, and between the push and pull of being able to get financial support to be able to build a project like this, he was always there. And when they gave us the news that the money was going to arrive, I spoke to him and invited him to be part of it and without thinking twice, he agreed. Thanks to Eugenio Bartilotti we had the opportunity to have this casting full of such generous people within the film.

Santa Fe Klan joins ‘Agua de Arrayán’

The singer from Guanajuato participates with a chaplain that accompanies and gives life to an important scene

On which platforms can we see your films?

We want to find a way for people to first see the documentary ‘The Odisea’ so that they can immerse themselves in what tradition is, what this dream was that, being a Mexican debut film that encompasses various municipalities of Jalisco that are part of Myrtle water. Then the film will be released in theaters and finally on a digital platform to have a greater reach.





