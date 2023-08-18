Interview With Alice Cooper: “There’s No Way Our New Show Won’t Come To Europe” – Interview

Alice Cooper is one of the most iconic and prolific artists in rock history., For that reason, it should come as no surprise that, despite a long career behind him, he has a new record in hand,’road‘, who is also presenting live. When interviewed, he states the following.

The name of your new album is ‘Road’: what was the inspiration for the title and where does this road lead?

I’ve had several bands, and they’ve all been great. But there are some bands that are so good you’ll want to brag about them. The last band I did this with was Roxy and Dover and Eric Singer, Chuck. But when we did the Alice Cooper concept, that was another band. This band is very close and they are all very good friends. I told them that I wanted to write an album, but I also wanted the band to write it, to show off the fact that they were so good that we could do this album live in the studio with very few overdubs. Basically, that’s what we did. I mean, we got pre-production out. And really, the idea is about time we all meet on the road.

So it’s supposed to be about the road, you know, it would be silly to turn it into something else, because that’s where we live on all the tours. So every character that we write about, and this is highly exaggerated, I didn’t have anything specific in mind when I wrote the lyrics, but I kind of stripped it down so that the characters that we get are all fictional characters. , but they all have to do with the road.

How would you describe ‘Road’ musically?

It’s a hard rock album, I mean, I have a hard rock band. There are some really good ballads in there. There’s a lot of humor in it, because it’s common on the road. There’s a ballad, some really poignant moments. “Baby Please Don’t Go” is the moment the boy is with his wife or girlfriend and wakes up to go on tour for three months. He’s very quiet, he turns to the door, the door opens and he’s ready to leave. He hears her say, ‘Baby, please don’t go.’ And it just kills you, breaks your heart. Because everyone who walks down the street knows what it’s like. And the song is exactly the same. Also, there is a lot of humor in the rest of the songs. You know, when I exaggerate a character, I try to make the characters funny. But very guitarist. I have three guitarists, monster guitarists.

It is the first studio album with his current touring band. How was the writing and recording process different from your previous albums?

Basically, Bob Ezrin and I wrote most of the stuff with another musician. And then Bob and I shape it. Because only we know what Alice will say and what Alice will not say. And so, you know, I wanted the band, I said, y’all write me a song, write some song about the road. And they brought all the songs. And all of them were developed in this album. In fact, I don’t think they’ve heard what we’ve done with their songs yet, so it would be fun to have a party and do it together. So when they hear it, they will think it is not the same as it started out. Tom Morello, Keith Nelson and Ken Roberts perform with the cast on this record.

How did the collaboration happen?

Well Bob and I always find the right people, we think they’re the right people for the right songs. Ken came up with a song and at the time, he was in the band because Neeta was dating Demi Lovato and he came up with a song. And Tom Morello came up with one. And we, you know, we consider Tom part of the band, and we consider Ken part of the band, the guys who’ve toured with us, you know, and so, you know, it’s just like doing Well, it’s like cooking, you add that element. You add a little of it, you add a little of it, oh I know. it will be good. Boom, you know, and those are the players that you use, those are the assistant guys that come in and you know, I mean, the idea of ​​knowing what song Tom Morello keeps playing? We just say oh yeah, Tom Morello. I want to put it in the song. Bob Ezrin returned to produce the album. You have a long-standing friendship and you are working on several records together.

What makes working with him so special? Was it any different working with him compared to working with him when the whole band was involved?

Yeah, because, I mean, Bob and I did concept records back in the day for “School’s Out” and “One Million Dollar Baby” and “Love It to Death” and “Killer.” I’ve made 17 records with them, more than half of the 30 records I’ve made. She and I are the only two who really know what Alice will say or do. We work great together, especially on vocals. It’s very difficult in the studio. But he gets what he wants to get. And I always tell people, when you work with Ezrin, don’t take anything personally. He does.

When he’s yelling, he’s not yelling at you. That’s screaming in part. He is shouting in acting. He’s yelling at most of the team. And I have to say to the engineers, guys, don’t take it too seriously, don’t take it like, you know, that’s basically making you a better engineer. We laugh a lot in the studio.

And almost the same people, you know, going into the studio like this, laughing too. But we make products. There is no difference. It’s music it’s like that, you take a piece of music, it’s a piece of clay, you’ve got your basic piece of clay, you’ve got the basic shape of what you want. And then you start molding it into what you really want it to be. How do you want it to look specifically? How do you want to make it? And we can finish a song. A week later, I have a great idea for this. OK, let’s go in and change that. Yes, yes. But it is, it’s a great idea. And then yeah, okay, we’ll do that.

Each song describes a different phase of the tour: from saying goodbye to loved ones, to moments around the tour bus, to the ego-filled excitement on stage, with all the ups and downs involved.

Are all the scenarios described in the songs based on real events?

You know, it’s all based on what happened on the road. We all know, you know. Some of the funniest things in the world happen because you don’t expect them. And at times, there are things that you just think about, really, you know, I mean, I’ve been on the road for 55 years and this has never happened before. These are the things you write about. These are the things that make the trail interesting. Yes, we all know, we’ll live out of a suitcase, we all know what we’ll eat. We all know how its going to be a roller coaster ride for the show. Everyone else’s rock show is pretty much “set the amps and the band will come and play”.

It’s like a Broadway show where the props have to be in place, they have to work at the right time. What I love about this, about our tour packages and about everyone who works here, is that they all really take pride in this show. Everyone who’s responsible for something they really care about got to work that night. So it really turns out to be a great family thing. And we only hire professionals, we only hire people who really know what they’re doing.

What is your favorite and least favorite part of being on tour?

Well, it used to be that I had to leave my family, you know, and be away on the road for three or four months. The children have grown up, now they all have children of their own. Sherrill, who started the show when she was 17 or 18, is back. And I mean, my daughter Calico played the part for 10 years, you know, and she’s got a lot of stage experience. She is now an actress and improv comedian. And this gave him a lot of experience. I bring her home with me, Sherrill is with me, she’s a very important part of the show. And even with vampires. And really, that’s the only thing I’ve been able to overcome. I enjoy being on the road. It doesn’t really kill me. You know, it used to tire me a lot.

But then, 40 years ago, I used to drink and do drugs. I mean, when you’re sober, you enjoy the road as much as you can. But at the end of the day all the energy has to be in that show. It doesn’t matter what you do during the day, you have to be 100% ready for the show.

The special edition of the album also includes a live video of their performance at Hellfest 2022 in France. We remember it was a very hot weekend and you performed in front of a beautiful sunset in front of an enthusiastic audience.

Can you describe the feeling of standing in front of such a huge crowd?

You mean, being in front of a crowd for 40 or 50 years. You know, I always tell people that you have to do the same show for 100 people that you do for 100,000 people. You put the same energy into that show you know, for 100,000. And so don’t change the show. Don’t change your attitude, don’t change what you do. That’s why 100 to 300,000 people don’t affect me at all. You know, I’m going to do that concert.

How is The Alice Cooper Show different from The Hollywood Vampires Show? Is there any difference?

Oh, that’s totally different. It’s the same intensity, Alice plays Alice, except on The Alice Cooper Show, I’m playing a character who doesn’t talk to the audience. He is very proud. He is a villain. He has a sense of humor about it, but I mean, he’s so full of himself that it almost makes it comical. It’s almost Captain Hook. Among the vampires, I’m the lead singer. I talk to the public all night. I play guitar on some of the songs. I do all the things Alice never does. So playing with vampires is a bit of a respite, it’s a lot less hectic, a lot less focused, like playing with Alice.

There can be many, but what’s the weirdest thing that’s happened to you while you’ve been on the road?

It is impossible to answer this. I mean, our plane’s got holes in it. We killed the moose on the bus. Every day, something or the other happens. I could probably write a 10 volume book about the incidents that happened along the way. So I really can’t think of one thing in particular, that we didn’t shake our heads with or scared to death afterwards.

Your recent studio album “Detroit Stories” was released at the height of the (Covid) pandemic. You reached No. 1 on the US Billboard charts, No. 1 in Germany, and the Top 10 in many other countries around the world.

Does it surprise you to be so successful in music, your passion, even after all these years?

It surprised me, it surprised me. Because we were coming out of this world depression, sort of. I think it was the strangest thing to happen in the world, where everybody got affected by one thing, where everybody got off. And everyone had to improvise. You know, it’s definitely the first time in my life that I can think of. So am coming out of that with a product. And then reaching number one was like a shock for me.

I knew the album was good. And I knew it was one of my best albums, but I really didn’t expect it to be number one. You know, I shone for a week. And then I started working on the next album.

Can we expect to see you back in Europe for The Alice Cooper Show?

Oh yes, of course. There’s no way that this show that we’re doing now won’t go to Europe, South America, Australia. Japan everywhere. It’s not this year, but I think next year it will be a full world tour with this show.