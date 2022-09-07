Interview with Ana de Armas, Blonde’s Marilyn Monroe

‘Blonde‘ is the boldly reimagined personal story of the world’s most famous sex symbol, Marilyn Monroe. Starring Anne of Armsthis biographical drama is a fictional portrait of the model, actress, and singer during the 1950s and 1960s, told through the modern lens of celebrity culture.

In the following conversation, on the occasion of the presentation of ‘Blonde’ at the Venice Film Festival, the Cuban-Spanish actress Anne of Arms He tells us details of the filming and his interpretation, the most complicated so far in his career.

What attracted you to doing Blonde?

I was looking for a dramatic role to further show my range as an actress. I certainly didn’t think I was going to be playing Marilyn Monroe, but this is so different from any other movie or story about her that I’ve ever seen. What I loved about the script, and what Andrew set out to do, was create an emotional experience. It’s not a biopic, but it’s emotionally real. Andrew understood the trauma she experienced in her childhood and how that impacted her life. I saw in her someone who, no matter how famous she was, was also very vulnerable… and I connected with that vulnerability.

Once you decided to take on the formidable task of playing one of the world’s most famous icons, how did you prepare?

Of course, I read Joyce’s book. It was Andrew’s first and greatest source of inspiration. There are many things in the novel that he has drawn from, not only images, scenes and characters, but also dialogue for the film. Is very pretty. It was amazing material to work with.

In addition to the book, my preparation was a combination of watching his movies and reading other books, including the “Beautiful Child” chapter of Truman Capote’s book, Music for Chameleons. The essay is only a few pages long, but it is the story of the afternoon they meet and are together, and it is so beautifully written. It makes you feel who she was in person and what her energy and charisma was like. And, of course, I have looked at thousands of photographs. At one time, Marilyn was the most photographed person in the world and there is a lot of material to pull from. YouTube was also a great service. There are the most amazing and random videos there, but they give you a lot of information.

Andrew created a picture bible. Everything you can imagine appearing in the film, each image comes from an existing image of Marilyn. The other day I was reviewing the Bible, and it had 750-odd pages. He passed it to all the departments, wardrobe, hair and makeup, of course, all the actors, props, production designers, everyone, because everyone had to understand what we were doing at all times.

Andrew and I were trying to find Norma under all that makeup and posing. There are amazing videos of her at the Chinese Theater, leaving her handprints in the cement, and lots of little pictures or advertisements. You look at Marilyn and you can see that she’s “turned on,” but at the same time, if you really look at it and watch it over and over again, you always see that Norma Jean sneaks in. You always see a look, you see a smile, you see something that betrays how comfortable or uncomfortable or happy or unhappy. You just have to really look. My research was based on all of that, on finding the moments when Norma was there, because Marilyn was the most famous person in the world. But Norma, because of that, became the most invisible person in the world. And that’s the story we want to tell

“I didn’t experience the kind of trauma that Marilyn did. But I know what it’s like to feel vulnerable. I had to allow myself to delve into that vulnerability…and I knew that if I could do that, I could be successful on paper.” Anne of Arms

In fact, the movie really explores the divide between those two different halves. As you just mentioned, sometimes you had to be just Norma and other Marilyns and a bit of both in some cases. What do you think was behind that duality?

The reason she needed to create this other character was because she came from this childhood – an absent father to begin with, and then a mother who told her many times that everything bad that happened was her fault and that they didn’t love her. So throughout her life, she started getting more and more famous, and all of a sudden, all she heard was the complete opposite: Everybody loves you. They wish you. You are loved. You are accepted. And how do you deal with that? You are wanted by everyone except your parents. I think it was a tool for her to survive, in a way, to get over it.

The trauma Monroe experienced, from her family tragedies to the many ways she was taken advantage of and abused throughout her short life, is a constant rhythm in the film. Her father’s abandonment was clearly crucial to her mental health. How did she feel about it and how did it influence her interpretation?

In terms of the story, I think what this movie successfully does is show the other side. We see life through Marilyn’s eyes. You see the iconic image of her dress blowing up in The Seven Year Itch and the big billboard and think of one thing. And you see how that impacted her marriage and how her husband abused her. You hear about her adventures with the President and you think one thing, and this movie shows that it’s actually something else. They make you feel uncomfortable because Marilyn was uncomfortable. We’ve had a story about Marilyn for all these years. I think this balances the myth. For me, as an actress, it was about finding her vulnerability. I didn’t experience the kind of trauma that Marilyn did. But I know what it’s like to feel vulnerable. And I really had to allow myself to delve into that vulnerability…and I knew that if I could do that, I could be successful in the role.

What was it like working with Andrew? How were his conversations about bringing life to

Marilyn?

He is truly one of the most intelligent, also emotionally intelligent, brilliant and talented directors that I have ever met and worked with. Our process was something I had never done before. When I met Andrew, he had been working for over 10 years on this film, and he was so passionate, so excited, so full of love, and so compelled by this story. You don’t want to do something like this for more than 10 years if you don’t think this story has to be told this way. My love and understanding and passion for this project and for Marilyn came from him. He was so contagious. He held my hand and walked with me for about nine months, every day, even before the cameras were rolling. We talked every weekend, every day of the week. There was so much to talk about because Andrew wasn’t interested in doing anything superficial. So we had to work hard and dig deep, and he treated her so carefully that he knew he was going to take care of me through this process as well. I felt so confident, and felt so comfortable the whole time.

After all that painstaking study, what was it like transforming into Marilyn and seeing you for the first time?

Seeing myself as Marilyn was really overwhelming. It was very emotional because I had been working for about nine months, and the first time I put on the main wig with full makeup, I burst into tears. My hair and makeup team makeup team started crying. Everybody was very excited, and it was a beautiful moment. And I felt that everything became real. “We’re doing this! This is happening!” It was so scary, but so beautiful at the same time. It was a very special moment.

“You can’t give someone a voice if you don’t know what they’re feeling. You have to understand the person. That’s when the voice really comes out.” Anne of Arms

What was your process like in dealing with Marilyn’s accent?

The voice, to me, was the scariest aspect of this transformation. I knew from the beginning that it was going to be a big challenge, and it was a process that, of course, started with watching the movies and listening to the interviews, audio recordings, everything I could to get familiar with his voice. We have recreations of these movies in our film, and I had that as a reference, but not everything. Most of what we do is not reenactments, it’s the moments when the cameras weren’t rolling or flashing, it’s the most intimate moments, personal moments of her, so we didn’t have anything to watch or listen to.

I quickly realized that I couldn’t just show up at the office and start practicing my accent and repeat like a parrot. It was a completely different process. It wasn’t just learning someone’s accent in a period in a specific city. His voice is completely intertwined with what he’s feeling and all these affectations that he had from taking speech classes, because he felt like he needed to sound better or smarter, or to get rid of his stutter. She was so insecure. She was very afraid. She always thought twice and thrice before saying something. Her breathing and her high tone was the result of someone without limits who needs to let everyone in. She needed that closeness with people because she had never had it before. I went to my accent classes, and I had to emotionally warm up to get there because it wasn’t just figuring out her expressions and how much my bottom teeth and round O’s showed. All of that you can get from the images of her, but it was the feeling of her and that vulnerability and that softness that you can only get by accompanying her emotionally. You can’t give someone a voice if you don’t know what she’s feeling. You have to understand the person. That’s when the voice really comes out.

At some point, being so involved in this, did Ana de Armas start dreaming about Marilyn?

I did it. We had full conversations. It was a travel.

Why do you think Marilyn has persisted in the culture for so long?

I think there was something about her that made people love her. Whoever was talking to her was the center of the world, the world, and had her full attention. I feel that because of having no limits, she attracted people. They felt that they had this closeness to her. They had a small window into who she really was. And people felt that she was like a magnet. People wanted to be close to her. And she of course she also became a fashion and beauty icon and she still is today. And many artists have gotten a lot of inspiration from it. She was also so talented and so charming and funny and sweet.

What do you want viewers to take away from Blonde?

I hope there is more acceptance and empathy. I hope the love for her remains and grows even more. But now knowing the other side, the darkest, the saddest, the most traumatic or painful, that they still admire her even more, knowing what she went through and recognizing everything she did.

How do you think Marilyn would feel about the movie?

I think she would be happy. I think it would be gratifying for her if we gave her a voice, and in a way we are also talking about Norma, not just Marilyn.

Source: Netflix