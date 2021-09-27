Interview with Andrea Speziale on NFT and Binance

The Cryptonomist interviewed the famous Andrea Speziale on The Nemesis, which launched its NFT line on Binance (and beyond) and created the largest non-fungible token in history created by 500 thousand images.

The Cryptonomist and Andrea Speziale on The Nemesis

This interview was carried out as always in collaboration with The Nemesis, an online 3D entertainment platform that combines the technology of virtual worlds with that of gaming and gamification.

The virtual art galleries and live streaming events are two examples of how The Nemesis intends to convey branded content through gamification.

The Cryptonomist has partnered with this project to educate and introduce the world of NFTs to more and more people, given that this is an important trend of 2021.

Who is Andrea Speziale

Loading... Advertisements

Joined the world of non-fungible tokens only a few months ago, Apothecaries is now one of the best known Italian artists in the sector also thanks to the creation of “In my Life” and his collaboration with Binance, on whose blog he also wrote his vision on the future of the NFT world.

Watch here the interview with Andrea Speziale: