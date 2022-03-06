Interview with Bernardine Evaristo, the feminist author recommended by Barack Obama

Bernardine Evaristo is a British writer who breaks molds. She was the first black woman to win the Booker Prizeone of the most important in Anglo-Saxon literature for his book ‘Girl, woman, others’ (AdN), which was included in 2019 in the list of the 19 favorite books of Barack Obama. Among other things, she has undertaken several projects to fight racism and promote the presence of black women in the field of culture. Feminist convinced, warns of the determination of some to curtail the rights of women in relation to, for example, the right to abortion. “We must not stop fight for equality. We cannot lose”, she assures in an interview in El Plural in the prelude to the 8M, International Women’s Day.

In the interview he also warns of the rise of the populisms using what you define as “lying sensationalism”. Define, for example, Boris Johnson as a completely toxic character who will be remembered as someone who has brought desolation to the country”. Brexit, he adds, has plunged the United Kingdom into a serious crisis and has made it “a navel-gazing and provincial country instead of the interconnected nation it was before”.

Bernardine Evaristo has just published in Spain ‘Blonde roots’ (AdN), a novel that stirs consciences about the slave trade through the humorthe provocation and the irony. The writer creates a dystopia in which it is black Africans who enslave Europeans. In this alternate universe Doris, the protagonist of her, is a blue-eyed English girl who tries to escape from her masters.

QUESTION.- What can we find in blonde roots?

ANSWER.- We found a alternate universe of my invention in which the Africans are the ones who enslave the Europeans and a character, the protagonist called Doris, who is torn from her home in England to take her to the New World where she will try to escape.

“I doubt very much that anyone could read the book, understand it and be offended by it”

Q.- Has there been anyone who has been able to feel offended by this way of approaching a situation as shameful as slavery?

A.- Anyone who reads the book will immediately understand that what I am doing is exploring the Atlantic slave trade through a white story, but I am in no way appropriating the story. What I am doing is using this immersion to explore slavery on the one hand and its legacy on the other, which in our case has been anti-black racism. I highly doubt anyone could read the book, understand it, and be offended by it. What I have done is write a book that exposes slavery and racism.

“Satire is a very good tool to penetrate some very complex global issues that we face”

Q.- Irony and humor are essential tools in your literature. How do you use them in matters as serious and transcendental as racism or slavery?

R.- In ‘Blonde Roots’ I use what I call wild satire, because it goes to knife. I think it comes in handy to highlight slavery, in my work I have not used satire much, but I do think it is a very useful tool to expose weaknesses, frailties and defects of certain things. In this case, by turning this historical episode of slavery on its head and creating an alternate universe that doesn’t really know what time in history it’s set in, or if it’s a time in the past or the future, it’s a bit fuzzy. It was something that came very naturally to me when writing. I have enjoyed it very much. Satire is a very good tool to penetrate some very complex global issues that we are facing.

“Satire and expression must be free, but we can’t use it as something immovable monolithic”

Q.- In Spain there have been controversies and even court convictions for dealing with issues such as terrorism through humor. Are there limits to humor?

A.- We could ask ourselves, for example, if it is lawful to apply satire to something like the sexual abuse of children. There is a line that we cannot cross. On the one hand, satire and expression must be free and there must be no taboo subject, but neither can we use it as something immovable monolithic. It depends very much on how each individual, each artist or each author approaches their subject or theme. For example, satirizing terrorism in a society in which there has recently been an attack, as it is probably not very well received: But if we talk about ten years later, perhaps there has already been a period of reflection and it is understood differently. way. That is to say, on the one hand it is a universal and valid tool whose use should not have any type of limit, but it is at the same time very dependent on the context and the individual who uses it. There is also a point, which is up to the individual, to what extent it is perceived as satire or not. There are people whoorAnd he doesn’t understand it very well.

“With my books I intend to question stereotypes, assumptions and prejudices that people may have”

Q.- Are you looking for provocation with your literature?

A.- Yes, with my books I intend to question stereotypes, assumptions and prejudices that people may have. Some of my books are more provocative than others and ‘Blonde Roots’ maybe it’s the most, because of the subject and how I explore it. In the end, what I like is to question the vision that people have of black lives, what I am interested in exploring is the African diaspora and I am passionate about exploring the heterogeneity of the existence of people of African descent around the world, often to question that homogeneous view of them.

“The truth is that I would not like to consider myself in the same category as the so-called influencers”

Q.- Do you consider yourself an influencer?

A.- The word influencer It comes from social networks and from a type of people who, apart from receiving a lot of attention, do not do much else in their lives. In the end, as a writer, it is true that I have achieved some public consideration and a lot of media attention. I now have a platform that I didn’t have when I started writing. People listen to what I have to say. In that sense you can say that I am influential. However, this category of influencers usually refers to models, people who take off their clothes or who share photos of their cat. The truth is that I would not like to consider myself in the same category as this type of person, the so-called influencers.

Q.- What is certain is that your opinions or comments reach many people given the public projection you have.

A.- You have to distinguish, as a writer it is true that I have a certain popularity and everything I say is received in a certain way within that area. But as far as current affairs is concerned, I would not want to overestimate the scope of my opinions, since they do not go as far as those of a politician. those of Trump, for example. Or from people who are on social networks and have a million followers, their opinions have hundreds of thousands of responses. That doesn’t usually happen to me. Yes recently, I gave my opinion on the cancel culture and there I did have a high number of responses, but nothing comparable.

“I never would have guessed that Barack Obama he would not only read my book but would choose it as one of his favorite books of 2019″

Q.- How does it feel to have personalities like Barack Obama among your readers?

A.- The truth is that it is quite surreal. I never would have guessed that Barack Obama he would not only read my book but would choose it as one of his favorite books of 2019. This was with ‘Girl, woman, others’ and the truth is that it is quite incredible when very famous people read your book and promote it. This happens a lot in the US. Not only Barack Obama, also for example Roxanne Gay. This is great for me because it allows me to reach a much wider audience and as a writer it is what I want. There are people with tremendous platforms. For example, I was interviewed Natalie Portman for this same book and, as a result of that, other very famous people from the world of fashion such as Kaia Gerber, Emma Roberts or Naomi Campbell They also started promoting my work. It is something surreal and wonderful.

Q.- What legacy is Boris Johnson leaving in the UK?

A.- The legacy of Boris Johnson has been to get us out of the European Union with lies. He was one of the first who started lying about non-existent problems as a result of our EU membership. He did it to strengthen his journalistic career through this liar sensationalism and then to become Prime Minister. It can be said that the play has gone very well.

In addition to that, he has plunged us into a crisis as a result of leaving the EU and, in addition, in his management of the pandemic he dictated a lot of rules that he expected everyone to comply with, but he has skipped them. Not only that, but he has lied about it. As a right wing politician he is absolutely mendacious and destructive. There is no excuse for what he has done. He is a completely toxic character who will be remembered as someone who has brought desolation to the country. Half the country was against him. Brexit and what that is going to do is turn the UK into a navel-gazing, provincial country instead of the interconnected nation it was before.

Q.- As a feminist woman and fighter for equality, what message would you highlight in the celebration of March 8?

A.- What I would say is that we all need to make this fight for equality our own. If we give up our efforts to continue fighting to defend equality, we will go backwards. We are seeing it in several European countries and in the US in relation to the laws on abortion, for example, and the freedom of a woman to decide if she wants to have a baby is being called into question in what supposes a breach of the social contract in relation to women’s rights. We must not stop fighting for equality. We can not lose.