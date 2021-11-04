Interview with Carlo Umberto Salvicchi

“A year has passed since that positive swab. I was hospitalized in a sub-intensive and for five days I wore a helmet. I lost 10 kilos. And above all I was afraid of dying. The disease, Covid, changed my mind. life. Today we have the vaccine and I think that if I had been vaccinated a year ago, I would not have gone through all this suffering. ” Carlo Umberto Salvicchi, 61 years old, Confcommercio Arezzo referent for the Valdichiana, speaks with an open heart for the first time, 365 days after the discovery that he was infected. Through a post on facebook he decided to make public the past odyssey starting from 3 November 2020.

The post on facebook

“One year ago – wrote yesterday – I was beginning the ordeal of the covid. After a few days I found myself with the infamous helmet. I owe my salvation to a set of factors not in order of importance. The treatment of the infectious disease department of San Donato di Arezzo, from the head physician Danilo Tacconi to all the staff that I will never forget. To my commitment in wanting to get out of it at all costs, favored by the whole body and by the fixed thought to my loved ones that has never abandoned me. To my partner’s determination and to those visits from the window that were pure gasoline. I came out of it profoundly different. I think if I had been vaccinated then, I would not have suffered so much. I value people who get vaccinated much more. I don’t hate the others, I just don’t share them and I don’t care about the different reasons. More than before, I need to hang out with people who are calm and not resentful “.

The memories of those days

A nightmare, but with a happy ending. That not everyone who fell ill in that period – without mass vaccinations yet – and at his age (60) was lucky enough to be able to write. “The doctors told me – he says – that the fact of having practiced with constant physical activity in the gym and never having smoked in my life helped me. Fortunately, today I can say that I have no physical aftermath. There is a I discovered a wonderful thing about public health: seriously ill Covid patients who have been hospitalized have the opportunity to be monitored constantly for a period of two years, free of charge. Specialized analyzes and examinations. And it is a great service “. Then he rewinds the tape of a long, frightening mishap. Of which he had told the necessary, perhaps less, in those days, in order not to alarm the people who love him. “I remember my admission to the hospital, it was November 11. Eight days after the positive swab. In the early days of my illness I had only a little fever and some pain, but no respiratory problems. Covid is a traitorous disease. : then the situation precipitated “. In the hospital, the situation changed rapidly. “I was in infectious diseases for a couple of days – he adds – then the transfer to the sub-intensive with the helmet. Fortunately I found an exceptional environment, from the head physician, Tacconi, to all the staff. Yet it was a very complicated period: because San Donato was full. People were being sent to Nottola and Grosseto, I remember the coming and going of the ambulances, I heard them coming. I wore the helmet 24 hours straight for 5 days, I was afraid. But I found humanity and an incredible professionalism “. Today the nightmare is over and Salvicchi’s life is no longer what it was before. “I think that with the vaccine I would not have suffered all this, I might have had milder symptoms. Ai no vax what do I say? If today we are in this condition, without lockdown, the credit goes to the vaccine and the green pass. This experience has changed me. – he concludes – and I am much more sensitive. I see things in life differently. It seems to me that there is very little sense in getting angry. My level of perceptions has risen and I am more serene “.