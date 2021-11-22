Interview with David Princay, Head of France and Italy at Binance

On the occasion of Blockchain Week Rome 2021, the largest conference in Italy dedicated to the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, we had the opportunity to interview David Princay, Head of France and Italy at Binance.

Cointelegraph Italy: Hi David, thank you for granting us this interview! Can you tell us what the Binance ecosystem plans are in Europe?

David Princay: Binance’s future in Europe is simple: increase the adoption of cryptocurrencies among users, push as many people as possible into the blockchain. And to achieve this we need two things:

Education. We have to educate more and more people, we always need new talents who can work on quality projects.

Regulation. We are a community of early adopters. You can also see this by looking at the people present here today, at Blockchain Week Rome: they are almost all early-adopters who love innovation. But if we want the general public to really adopt the blockchain, it is necessary to introduce guidelines, key regulatory frameworks, laws that protect users. Many people will feel ready to enter the world of blockchain only when this step is taken. That is why we are intensively pursuing our registration process in various jurisdictions, in some countries we are even helping in the creation of the laws themselves. Having clear guidelines for all operators in the sector is essential.

Cointelegraph Italy: What, in your opinion, is the main difference between the European and the international market?

David Princay: Compared to Asian markets – I want to remind you that exchanges and ICOs are technically prohibited in China – or Latin American, European users produce higher volumes on the platform, with a high retention rate. But what really distinguishes European users is the high level of information on new technologies, as well as the possession of all the equipment necessary to operate optimally in the crypto sector: their interest is mainly in moving from the banking sector to that of blockchain.

Users are very different in Venezuela, for example, where the value of the local currency is falling very quickly due to inflation. The move to blockchain is not due to a reflection on the current state of the economy, but to simple necessity: they rely on cryptocurrencies to save their savings. Turkey is also experiencing a similar process.

In Europe we have the euro, a relatively stable currency, as well as very strong banks. The decision to approach the blockchain is therefore driven by different reasons, European users are mostly technology enthusiasts who only later discovered cryptocurrencies. People in Latin America are approaching blockchain due to inflation, they are self-taught and they learn step by step.

Cointelegraph Italy: What do you think of the latest fashions in the crypto sector, namely NFT and metaverses?

David Princay: I find this a very interesting development, as in my opinion we are currently only exploring 1% of what blockchain can do. Seeing these new markets open is certainly exciting. NFTs are especially appealing to artists, as they allow them to access a new source of revenue – they can, for example, take a percentage every time one of their works is sold. It is a truly fantastic system, far superior to the current one.

Token fans are also a popular trend right now. We saw it with Lazio Fan Token, it was a great success.

NFTs, metaverses, fan tokens… are all products designed for the end user. Unlike Bitcoin, which requires in-depth study and understanding, these products are much more direct – people are approaching them simply because they want to use them, not because of the technology behind them. It is for this reason that, in my opinion, we are now very close to the large-scale adoption that we have been waiting for for years. Recently, the number of users has increased dramatically.

And at some point no one will say “Bitcoin will die” or “cryptocurrencies are just a fad,” because these tools will be the norm. This is a bit like what happened with the Internet: before people did not believe in this technology, today it is an integral part of our life. I hope that the same step will happen soon with the blockchain too: the more use cases there are, the more reasons become for adopting the technology.

Cointelegraph Italy: How do you see Binance’s future in Italy and France?

David Princay: We want to expand, increase our presence in Europe. The reason is simple: it is a very interesting market, with a well-defined regulatory framework. And when the laws are clear, we can discuss with regulators and authorities, move forward with them.

We will enter Europe more and more also because we need a greater localization: we need more people in the area who work on the project, in close contact with users. Our community in Europe is very active, even if it is a rather difficult territory to operate in due to the multiple languages ​​and cultures. When you work in an English-speaking territory anywhere, such as in the United States or the United Kingdom, the expansion process is undoubtedly easier.